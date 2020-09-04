LRT-1 Cavite Extension works resume along CAVITEX – Paranaque bridge

Construction activities for the 11.7-kilometer LRT-1 Cavite Extension project are currently in various stages of development and continue to achieve progress even while the community quarantine is still in place.

With the project in full swing, a temporary lane closure along CAVITEX (southbound) near Paranaque bridge is scheduled to be implemented from September 15 until December 15, 2020 to give way to the pipe relocation works by Maynilad required for the construction in the area relative to the LRT-1 Cavite Extension. This is a follow-through of the test pit works (bridge and pipe inspection) which was conducted in the same area last May 2020.

Since the start of the civil works in September 2019, Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) said that percentage completion rate has reached 40% for the project aspects within LRMC’s scope. To date, the pre-cast yard and staging area have been completed. Bored piles or the deep foundational support are already built along the stretch up to Dr. Santos Station until Ninoy Aquino Avenue. Piers or the elevated structures are starting to be constructed along Ninoy Aquino Avenue as well. Jetty construction works along Paranaque river are almost halfway done, with bored piling works expected to begin soon in the same area.