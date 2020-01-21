Lucky PayMaya users get treated to a grocery shopping spree at Robinsons Supermarket

PayMaya QR is the preferred payment options for sulit queens like who is always on the lookout for the best deals for their household needs. When you #ScanToPay for your groceries at the Robinsons Supermarket, you instantly get a P100 cashback once a week (for a minimum spend of P500), a raffle entry for a shopping spree worth P10,000 (for a minimum spend of P100), and a 1%, 10%, or 100% cashback for your purchases.

One minute to get as much groceries as you want, all for free. Who could say no to that?

That’s exactly what two lucky PayMaya users experienced when they won their very own grab-all-you-can grocery shopping spree from the promo held in partnership with Robinsons Supermarket, a PayMaya Preferred merchant.

PayMaya users, Joji Vasquez and Avegaile Villamor, were both chosen in the first raffle draw of the promo, which entitled them to a one-minute shopping spree at Robinsons Supermarket in Robinsons Galleria. The two had exactly sixty seconds to grab as much groceries as they can from the supermarket worth up to P10,000.

As homemakers, both Joji and Avegaile rushed to grab daily essentials for their homes including haircare, laundry products, and canned goods, during their minute-long shopping spree.

“I was very surprised when I won this special prize from PayMaya and Robinsons Supermarket. I’m really grateful for this opportunity and I’m happy I used PayMaya for my purchases,” said Joji.

Sulit Queens

PayMaya QR is the preferred payment option for sulit queens like Avegaile, who is always on the lookout for the best deals for their household needs. When you #ScanToPay for your groceries at the Robinsons Supermarket, you instantly get a P100 cashback once a week (for a minimum spend of P500), a raffle entry for a shopping spree worth P10,000 (for a minimum spend of P100), and a 1%, 10%, or 100% cashback for your purchases.

Both winners are long-time PayMaya users who already consider themselves as experts in taking advantage of cashback promos offered by the brand.

“I’ve been paying with PayMaya for a while now,” said Avegaile, who mentioned that she uses the app to purchase her groceries on weekends to avail the double cashback promo for QR payments.

“I always make it a point to pay using PayMaya for my groceries, shopping needs, and even bills, because they always offer cashback promos and rewards like this,” she added.

The next winner could be you! Simply visit your nearest Robinsons Supermarket branch and earn 1 electronic raffle entry for every P100 you spend via PayMaya QR. #ScanToPay and earn raffle entries until January 31, 2020 for a chance to win in the next and final draw happening on February 6.

Apart from the shopping spree, you can also enjoy a P100 cashback for your purchases at Robinsons Supermarket each week when you pay via PayMaya QR. Promo runs until January 31, 2020 for a minimum purchase of P500.

If you don’t have a PayMaya account yet, you can easily download it on the App Store or Google Play Store, sign up for free, and enjoy a convenient and rewarding payment experience that is truly better than cash.

Basta groceries, don’t pay cash. PayMaya!

Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB 19846, Series of 2019.