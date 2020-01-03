Madame Tussauds Hong Kong 2020 Special Offers

Stepping into new year, Madame Tussauds Hong Kong has prepared a list of special offers, allowing guests to enjoy a unique experience at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong.

In 2019, the attraction welcomed Lay Zhang, Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach, Wu Lei, Jackson Wang and Ariana Grande. In the coming year, Madame Tussauds Hong Kong will continue to add innovative elements to the attraction. Madame Tussauds has also planned to launch more celebrity wax figures and interactive experiences for visitors to explore.

Hong Kong Residents Special: “Buy 1 Get 1 Free” Triple Offer

From 1 January 2020 until 30 June 2020, Hong Kong Residents can enjoy Buy 1 Get 1 Free on regular-priced admission ticket (original price HK$290 per adult ticket) at main entrance and Buy 1 Get 1 Free on Selfie Coffee and/or Hokkaido’s ice cream at our Selfie Gallery.

Hong Kong Residents Birthday Offer

As a token of appreciation for the support of Hong Kong locals, the unbeatable Hong Kong Residents Birthday Promotion will be continued.

From 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020, residents with HKID cards can enjoy free one-time entry at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong on their birthday, and seven days before or after their birthday at the main entrance. For instance, birthday stars of 8 January can enjoy free one-time entry from 1 January to 15 January.