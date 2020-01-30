Magic comes back with The Magicians Season Five on iflix

0 comment

It’s a turbulent time in the land of Fillory, as magic is unleashed into the world anew after the tragic events at the end of Season 4. In this new world, the wizard kings and queens must use their powers to restore order and end the chaos. The Magicians Season 5 takes viewers on the next chapter of their fantastical journey with new episodes weekly, exclusively on iflix.

All magic was saved and brought back into the world, but at such a terrible cost. Quentin Coldwater sacrificed himself to save his friends – for the greater good? Now Julia, Alice, Eliot, Margo and Penny must navigate a world without him and face a new threat. With magic flowing free, the balance has tipped, possibly bringing on the apocalypse. Now the only question remains – can they put their differences aside and save the world together?

Based on the bestselling The Magicians book series by Lev Grossman, the TV series brought to life the fictional fantasy world of Fillory and the fascination it held for the students of Brakesbill University when the first season launched in 2015. Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta, Summer Bishil, and Rick Worthy have been cast as series leads since the show began.

New episodes of The Magicians Season 5 drop weekly, express from the US, exclusively on iflix ViP.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Get affordable cover against top illnesses with AXA Health Start  

Team Orange 0 comments
Cancer, stroke, or a heart attack can hit anyone at anytime and without warning. It also does not discriminate based on age or income. Sadly, according to research, 82% of…

FUWA FUWA Deli Bread Series: Your New Favorite Snack On-The-Go

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
In continuing to deliver delightful and delectable breads to all Filipinos, Nippon Premium Bakery, Inc. introduces new and exciting sets of Fuwa Fuwa breads that will level up your snack…

#EnjoooyThatCloud9Moment with Cloud 9’s New Look

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
Life can be full of incredibly feel-good first moments and best experiences. And for some Filipinos, Jack ‘n Jill Cloud 9 has been a constant companion in celebrating their small…

HP offers free delivery on original HP Supplies ordered from participating online stores

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
HP is not only making it fast and convenient to order printing supplies through various online channels, it is also making deliveries free of charge! From January 27 to February…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone