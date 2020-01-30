Magic comes back with The Magicians Season Five on iflix

It’s a turbulent time in the land of Fillory, as magic is unleashed into the world anew after the tragic events at the end of Season 4. In this new world, the wizard kings and queens must use their powers to restore order and end the chaos. The Magicians Season 5 takes viewers on the next chapter of their fantastical journey with new episodes weekly, exclusively on iflix.

All magic was saved and brought back into the world, but at such a terrible cost. Quentin Coldwater sacrificed himself to save his friends – for the greater good? Now Julia, Alice, Eliot, Margo and Penny must navigate a world without him and face a new threat. With magic flowing free, the balance has tipped, possibly bringing on the apocalypse. Now the only question remains – can they put their differences aside and save the world together?

Based on the bestselling The Magicians book series by Lev Grossman, the TV series brought to life the fictional fantasy world of Fillory and the fascination it held for the students of Brakesbill University when the first season launched in 2015. Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta, Summer Bishil, and Rick Worthy have been cast as series leads since the show began.

New episodes of The Magicians Season 5 drop weekly, express from the US, exclusively on iflix ViP.