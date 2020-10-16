Magnum Pints: A Belgian Chocolate Indulgence Carefully #MadeToBeBroken

Now more than ever, we try to find small pleasures to indulge in to escape reality for just a little while. Bingeing on the latest Netflix show, getting lost in a book, or even just taking a stretch break after a long meeting – these are the little things we treat ourselves to while we try to stay safe at home.

Magnum, a brand that champions others to freely indulge in their True Pleasures, has introduced a new way to make me-time even more pleasurable: the all-new Magnum Pints. Just like the iconic ice cream bars, each tub is expertly crafted with Magnum’s thick, made to be broken Belgian chocolate, which lines all sides of the pint from top to bottom. Inside the shell is smooth, Madagascar Vanilla ice cream and shards of more Magnum Belgian Chocolate. The pints are available in Magnum’s three signature flavors – Classic, Almond and White. Magnum Pints are perfect for a midday pick-me-up, a reward after a tough task, or even a surrender to late-night cravings.

Each Magnum Pint is Carefully #MadetoBeBroken – a beautiful contradiction that explains the incredible care taken to create each tub, as well as the ritual the product invites pleasure seekers to experience. Awaken all senses of this multisensorial experience and,

WAIT. Allow your Magnum Pint to thaw for 3-5 minutes.

Allow your Magnum Pint to thaw for 3-5 minutes. Squeeze the pack on either side and smash your spoon through the top. Hear that satisfying crack of the thick Belgian chocolate shell that envelops the velvety vanilla ice cream. Smell the aroma of Magnum’s signature Belgian chocolate. INDULGE. Mix the chocolate shards with the vanilla ice cream and enjoy this simple pleasure – you deserve it!

Experience a new type of indulgence that’s #MadeToBeBroken with the all-new Magnum Pints.

Magnum Pints are available in three flavors – Classic, Almond and White – in a 440ML tub for Php360 SRP, in all leading supermarkets and convenience stores nationwideFor more information, visit the Magnum Philippines Facebook page.