Phenomenal Star Maine Mendoza moves on and let go in her debut music video “Parang Kailan Lang”

Phenomenal Star Maine Mendoza continues her winning streak with the release of the official music video for her debut single “Parang Kailan Lang” under Universal Records.

The video features a story that perfectly fits the message of the song, which is a collaboration with electro-pop-rock band Gracenote, and also written by their frontwoman Eunice Jorge.

Maine shows yet another side of herself in the video, as she is seen to be reminiscing on her past and moving towards the future, seemingly coming into her true self after all the experiences. Scenes include the ‘red string of fate,’ a moving train, and her jamming along with Gracenote – with the interpretation for the scenes left up for interpretation by the viewer.

The video reached 100,000 streams on YouTube in less than 24 hours. On top of this, the track is well on its way to reaching 100,000 streams on Spotify just one week after its release. Prior to these, the song debuted at #1 on the iTunes Philippines All-Genre Chart, also topping the Pre-Order charts for 23 consecutive days. While these successes are related to her career, Maine is also proud to have successfully garnered over PHP 600,000 of donations through her DoNation Drive for employees out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More exciting content related to the release is expected to be dropped in the coming weeks.

Maine Mendoza’s Parang Kailan Lang Music Video is now streaming on the Universal Records YouTube channel, while the track is still available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Deezer and Amazon Music under Universal Records.