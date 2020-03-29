Phenomenal Star Maine Mendoza moves on and let go in her debut music video “Parang Kailan Lang”

0 comment

Phenomenal Star Maine Mendoza continues her winning streak with the release of the official music video for her debut single “Parang Kailan Lang” under Universal Records.

The video features a story that perfectly fits the message of the song, which is a collaboration with electro-pop-rock band Gracenote, and also written by their frontwoman Eunice Jorge.

Maine shows yet another side of herself in the video, as she is seen to be reminiscing on her past and moving towards the future, seemingly coming into her true self after all the experiences. Scenes include the ‘red string of fate,’ a moving train, and her jamming along with Gracenote – with the interpretation for the scenes left up for interpretation by the viewer.

The video reached 100,000 streams on YouTube in less than 24 hours. On top of this, the track is well on its way to reaching 100,000 streams on Spotify just one week after its release. Prior to these, the song debuted at #1 on the iTunes Philippines All-Genre Chart, also topping the Pre-Order charts for 23 consecutive days. While these successes are related to her career, Maine is also proud to have successfully garnered over PHP 600,000 of donations through her DoNation Drive for employees out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More exciting content related to the release is expected to be dropped in the coming weeks.

Maine Mendoza’s Parang Kailan Lang Music Video is now streaming on the Universal Records YouTube channel, while the track is still available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Deezer and Amazon Music under Universal Records.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Work from Home: How to attract talents with home-based jobs

Team Orange 0 comments
Filipinos’ work environment is no longer limited by their office location or 8-hour work window. With the changes brought by technological advancement, job seekers have more options to earn and…

Multi-lingual support from the Global MediXchange of combating Covid-19 (GMCC) programme to further enable sharing among medical personnel worldwide

Team Orange 0 comments Business
Over 440 medical institutions from 104 countries and regions have applied to learn and share experiences in battling COVID-19 through the International Medical Expert Communication Platform. The platform, a centerpiece…

Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” out now; Reveals video for new single ‘Break My Heart’

Team Orange 0 comments Music
Dua Lipa‘s highly anticipated new album Future Nostalgia is out now. Future Nostalgia will include the Number 1 global hit single ‘Don’t Start Now’, her smash single ‘Physical’ and the…

McDonald’s is committing 50,000 meals to be served through ‘McDo Kindness Kitchen’

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
Recognizing the selfless efforts of frontliners and the support needed by marginalized communities, Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), the charity of choice of McDonald’s Philippines opens the McDo Kindness Kitchen.…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone