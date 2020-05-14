Maintain an active lifestyle at home with these tips from vivo

There are many ways through which people are coping with feelings of anxiety, depression, boredom and other ill-effects of an extended enhanced community quarantine. One of these is stress-eating.

While understandable, such a lifestyle may not be sustainable in the long run–especially if one has not been exercising. Unfortunately, most gyms and sports facilities won’t be opening anytime soon, so there is really no better way to shed-off excess fat than by adopting exercise habits at home.

Don’t know where to start? Here are simple and easy ways to get your body moving and getting it back into tip-top shape.

Start with simple activities

It would be unwise to instantly go through rigorous exercises and programs without priming your body to go through them. Activate and engage your body through simple activities such as cleaning the house while listening to upbeat music. You can also try meditating just to make sure that your mind is in harmony with your body.

Download Workout apps

The vivo app store has workout apps that contain plenty of programs and exercises. Try apps that include High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) programs where you do a series of repetitions continuously with minimal rest time. While these apps promote quick workouts that last less than 10 minutes, do not be fooled–you will feel like you just ran a marathon.

Head to Facebook for live workout videos

If motivation is what gets you going when it comes to workouts, try doing it together with other online users. Facebook pages of different gyms around the metro now offer both free and paid live online workout classes like yoga and shadow boxing that are sure to shed off a few “quarantine pounds”. If you’re not to keen on working out with strangers, you can always gather your friends for a video call workout session. Just make sure you actually work out and not end up having an “e-numan”–you can always do that at a different time.

Try Tik-Tok dance challenges

If conventional workout routines and exercises aren’t your thing, you can always try creating TikTok videos. Try engaging in a “dance workout” by trying out all the dance challenges created by users in the platform. You will actually sweat buckets trying to perfect the challenges over and over again.

These home-based exercise methods may not be the same as “maxing out” in the gym, but these are great ways to maintain an active lifestyle and fight off the urge to stress-eat during these unprecedented times.

All it takes are a few clicks. You can download the Facebook app and plenty of workout apps using the vivo app store, pre-installed in all vivo mobile devices.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

