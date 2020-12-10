Goodday Cultured Milk mounts first-ever immersive virtual launch in SEA

On the 9th of December 2020, Asahi Beverages’ Goodday Cultured Milk became the first-ever beverage brand in Southeast Asia to launch via MootUp, an immersive virtual events platform. In a time where brands across different categories vie for innovative experiences to creative activations, Goodday was able to pull off an event that virtually took their guests to the place where the technology behind their product originated – Japan.

“Goodday Cultured Milk contains a specially formulated strain of Paraprobiotics in every bottle – a proud development of Japanese technology in partnership with major dairy conglomerate Morinaga Milk Japan,” said Hemalatha Ragavan, Chief Executive Officer, Philippines. “This special strain is clinically proven to help improve intestinal health and natural resistance – a benefit that is very much relevant in today’s time. It proved to us that Goodday is indeed the right brand for our very first foray into the Philippine beverage market.”

Goodday’s good bacteria or Paraprobiotics (Lactobacillus Paracasei MCC1849), together with proper diet and exercise, help improve one’s intestinal health and natural resistance so they can Have a Goodday every day. A product of Japanese innovation, the brand also found an innovative way to connect people despite the restrictions to gather physically – through a virtual experience that even made them feel as if they’re travelling to different places together.

Utilizing MootUp, guests were made to create their own custom avatars and dress them to their own liking. Once ready, they were all sent to intricately designed virtual worlds such as a spacious airport terminal, an outdoor themed conference hall where the main program was held, a Q&A session in an intimate Zen Garden, and later treated to a fun-filled Japanese-inspired town where they got to freely explore while dancing to the performances of Autotelic and UDD – both bands who appeal greatly to Filipinos, playing in their first-ever virtual performance.

“For us, product appeal is essential. So, leading up to the launch, we worked on variants with a taste profile catering to the Filipino palate, all while maintaining functionality that is relevant for every consumer,” added Ragavan. “Combined with the health benefits of our specially developed strain of Paraprobiotics from Japan, our Research and Development team spent around 2 years to get the right taste that most Filipinos will enjoy every day.”

With a thorough understanding of the Filipino’s preferred taste profile, Goodday launches with three delicious flavors: Original, Mango, and Strawberry. They are available in 80ml and 350ml bottles at 7-Eleven stores and leading supermarkets nationwide.

With great pride, Ragavan said, “I strongly believe Goodday will be a gamechanger in the Philippine market.”

From being the first-ever beverage brand in SEA to pull off a virtual launch the way they did, it proves that Asahi Beverages Inc., through Goodday Cultured Milk, has officially arrived – ready to Make Everyday a Goodday.