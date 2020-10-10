Make everyday fun and active with UNIQLO’s latest Sport Utility Wear Collection

Japanese global apparel retailer, UNIQLO, launches its latest Sport Utility Wear collection featuring comfortable and functional items for everyone’s daily needs.

Staying true to the brand’s LifeWear philosophy of designing clothes to improve lives, the Sport Utility Wear collection offers a wide range of products. These include ultra stretch items that are made with fabric that stretches vertically and horizontally, AIRism line that wicks away moisture for a cool touch and fresh feel, and DRY-EX clothing that has ultra-quick drying performance—all aimed to support active lifestyles and get one moving to stay healthy.

For Staying Active

Perfect for the ultimate performance workout and active lifestyle whether at home or outdoors, without compromising comfort and freshness, wear UNIQLO’s Wireless Bra (Active), Ultra Stretch Active Apparel and DRY-EX Shirts. They are made with DRY technology that quickly dries sweat; Ultra Stretch material that allows maximum movement in all direction; and DRY-EX that feature a highly breathable woven surface and mesh hole to retain heat and dries moisture.

For Everyday Errands

Fight off sweat while doing errands or running household chores while wearing UNIQLO’s AIRism Short Sleeve Long T-Shirt, AIRism Cropped Jogger Pants, DRY-EX Short Sleeve Polo Shirt and Smart Ankle Pants (DRY-EX). AIRism apparels are made with smooth AIRism material that is cool to the touch and has comfort conditioning technology that wicks away moisture that provide maximum comfort and breathability.

Keep yourself protected outdoors with the Pocketable UV Protection Parka shielded with UPF40+ that blocks 90% of ultraviolet rays (for approximately 10 hours). It is compact and pocketable, perfect for those who are on-the-go. Stay dry and fresh with the DRY-EX UV Protection hoodie that has DRY-EX material that quickly dries sweat and moisture. It also has anti-microbial and anti-odor properties to keep you feeling fresh even in humid weather. Both have zippered pockets to keep your coins, cards and other essential items secured even while moving.

Visit and shop the collection at www.uniqlo.com/ph or at UNIQLO stores nationwide.