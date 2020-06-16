Make Father’s Day Memorable at Home with Century Park Hotel Manila’s Special Treats

In just a matter of months our lifestyles have drastically changed, imposing a new kind of normal which included commemorating momentous occasions at the safety of our homes. It might have changed the way we celebrate but it should not hinder us from showing love to our real-life heroes this coming Father’s Day. Century Park Hotel Manila is not one to let this special time pass without giving these awesome men some pleasant and exciting surprises.

Show your care and appreciation for Dad with our Chocolate Caramel Walnut Cake available for the whole month of June. For as low as P900 net, this heartwarming treat will surely bring sheer delight to his day. Remember that if you cannot say “I love you!” verbally, you can express it with a cake.

As the saying goes, “The way to a man’s heart is through his stomach”. Win his heart with the sumptuous and luscious culinary classics from Century Park Hotel which you can enjoy at the comfort of your home. Mouthwatering seafood, savory platters of meat, healthy pasta selections and all your favorite Food On-the-Go cuisines will make this year’s Father’s Day one for the books. Check out the complete menu at bit.ly/CPHMenu

Recently included in the lavish Food On-the-go selection are the oishi Japanese dishes. Be creative and make your own bento from the list below for only P645 net.

Place your order by calling 8528-5855 or hit us up at 0917-633-2497, either via SMS or Viber and provide your full name, complete address, order description and quantity. You can pay either in cash or through credit card. For card transactions, you can settle via PayPal at payments@centurypark.com.ph. Do not forget to send your proof of payment to the given Viber number.

Because we always want it served fresh and crisp, kindly provide ample lead time as the food is only prepared upon your arrival at the hotel’s Deli Snack. Orders will be accepted daily from 9:00AM to 5:00PM.

Collect your orders personally or have it delivered to your home through any shipping service provider (Grab, Lalamove, Happy Move, etc.). Note that delivery fees are not included in the bill and must be paid by the customer.

Century Park Hotel Manila strictly practices standard sanitary and disinfecting measures in its premises. The hotel’s chefs also follow proper food handling protocols to ensure the safety of the customers.

Father’s Day at home? Why not? New normal means plenty of new ways to make your daddy, dad, tatay or papa feel your love. Send your orders to Century Park Hotel NOW!