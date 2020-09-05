Make September pop with three B1G1 promos from Popeyes

0 comment

 

Can’t get enough of Popeyes irresistible Southern-inspired delights? Well, you can now get an extra serving of your Popeyes favorites for the price of one. Satisfy your cravings with Popeyes’ must-try Buy One, Get One promos that are definitely great for sharing with your family and friends or savoring by yourself.

Fans of Popeyes’ Chicken Tenders are in for a poppin’ treat. For every purchase of its three-piece Chicken Tenders with rice, dip, and drink, you get another one for free! Popeyes’ Chicken Tenders are slowly marinated in a unique blend of Louisiana seasonings, then hand-battered, breaded, and cooked fresh daily. The Buy One Get One Chicken Tenders Promo is valid until September 9 only, so be sure to cop this while you can. Get this promo by visiting Popeyes for dine-in and take-out or by ordering for pick-up and delivery via www.centraldelivery.ph.

If that’s not enough, you can also usher in the Ber season by trying out the Buy One Get One Creamy Crab Soup Promo. Available until September 9 for dine in and take out, you get two servings of Popeyes’ rich, creamy, and flavorful soup with bits of crab meat for only Php 55.00. The Crab Soup is also best paired with light, hearty, and flaky buttermilk Honey Biscuits that is uniquely Popeyes.

Speaking of Popeyes’ signature biscuits, for every purchase of Popeyes’ Box of 3 Biscuits, you get another box of the same variant for free! You can choose between their original box of honey biscuits or the assorted box with white chocolate and hazelnut biscuits. This special offer will run until October 1 and will be available for dine-in, take-out, delivery, and pick-up.

Customers can make multiple orders in one transaction for all promos. Popeyes is open in ArcoVia City, Alabang Town Center, SM San Lazaro, NU Mall of Asia, Eastwood, SM Southmall, Alimall, Kroma Tower, and Robinsons Place Manila.

Visit a Popeyes store near you or go to www.centraldelivery.ph to place your order and avail these deliciously poppin’ promos.

Jeman Villanueva

Add me on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/jeman1978 Follow me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/#!/jemanorange (@jemanorange)

Related Posts

World Vision Ambassadors Come in Full Force for the “One Voice for Children” Virtual Concert

Team Orange 0 comments
World Vision’s Ambassadors and Advocates have gathered for one night to support the groundbreaking “One Voice for Children” virtual concert. With over 23,000 views and more than 2,500 engagements, the…

LRT-1 Cavite Extension works resume along CAVITEX – Paranaque bridge

Team Orange 0 comments Politics
  Construction activities for the 11.7-kilometer LRT-1 Cavite Extension project are currently in various stages of development and continue to achieve progress even while the community quarantine is still in…

Denice “The Menace” Zamboanga ready for Angela Lee after win in Bangkok

Team Orange 0 comments Events
It was a quick and flawless victory for 23-year-old top Filipina atomweight Denice “The Menace” Zamboanga. The undefeated top contender put together an inspiring performance, finishing opponent “Dream Girl” Watsapinya…

First MARVEL Duel Tournament arrives in September with a prize pool of over $10,000

Team Orange 0 comments Events
After its Southeast Asia release, strategy mobile card game MARVEL Duel will take things to the next level of competitive action with the Tournament of Asgard. This open player tournament…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone