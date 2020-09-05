Make September pop with three B1G1 promos from Popeyes

Can’t get enough of Popeyes irresistible Southern-inspired delights? Well, you can now get an extra serving of your Popeyes favorites for the price of one. Satisfy your cravings with Popeyes’ must-try Buy One, Get One promos that are definitely great for sharing with your family and friends or savoring by yourself.

Fans of Popeyes’ Chicken Tenders are in for a poppin’ treat. For every purchase of its three-piece Chicken Tenders with rice, dip, and drink, you get another one for free! Popeyes’ Chicken Tenders are slowly marinated in a unique blend of Louisiana seasonings, then hand-battered, breaded, and cooked fresh daily. The Buy One Get One Chicken Tenders Promo is valid until September 9 only, so be sure to cop this while you can. Get this promo by visiting Popeyes for dine-in and take-out or by ordering for pick-up and delivery via www.centraldelivery.ph.

If that’s not enough, you can also usher in the Ber season by trying out the Buy One Get One Creamy Crab Soup Promo. Available until September 9 for dine in and take out, you get two servings of Popeyes’ rich, creamy, and flavorful soup with bits of crab meat for only Php 55.00. The Crab Soup is also best paired with light, hearty, and flaky buttermilk Honey Biscuits that is uniquely Popeyes.

Speaking of Popeyes’ signature biscuits, for every purchase of Popeyes’ Box of 3 Biscuits, you get another box of the same variant for free! You can choose between their original box of honey biscuits or the assorted box with white chocolate and hazelnut biscuits. This special offer will run until October 1 and will be available for dine-in, take-out, delivery, and pick-up.

Customers can make multiple orders in one transaction for all promos. Popeyes is open in ArcoVia City, Alabang Town Center, SM San Lazaro, NU Mall of Asia, Eastwood, SM Southmall, Alimall, Kroma Tower, and Robinsons Place Manila.

Visit a Popeyes store near you or go to www.centraldelivery.ph to place your order and avail these deliciously poppin’ promos.