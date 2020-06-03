Make snack time more fun at home with Granny Goose Tortillos

Having more time at home, some people are discovering ideas to get creative with their food. And when it comes to snacking, there are many ways to enjoy well-loved chips like Granny Goose Tortillos.

Add layers of flavor to the Granny Goose Tortillos and enjoy your snacking experience by trying these easy-to-make recipes:

Go loco over taco

Change up “Taco Tuesdays” with the Granny Goose “Taco Loco”. Just open a Granny Goose Tortillos pack, mix in some cooked ground beef, chopped cabbage, diced tomatoes, diced onions, grated cheese, and tomato ketchup, and go loco over these delightful tacos.

Say aloha with Hawaiian pizza

Craving for a sumptuous afternoon pizza? Try making Granny Goose Hawaiian Pizza Mix. Simply open a Granny Goose Tortillos pack, toss in some cooked sliced ham, pineapple tidbits, grated cheese, and tomato ketchup and put a bookend on the “pineapples on pizza” debate with this tasty snack.

Loaded snack pack

Even some dishes, like corned beef, can be mixed with a versatile snack like Granny Goose Tortillos. Try this filling snack pack by opening a Granny Goose Tortillos pack, and mixing in some scrambled eggs, corned beef sautéed with garlic and onions, diced tomatoes, and grated cheese. Savor the harmonious burst of flavors in your mouth with this one-of-a-kind mix.

Spice up snacks with chili con carne

Feel the heat with this Granny Goose Chili con Carne recipe. Simply mix cooked ground beef and beans, corn, and diced onions to Granny Goose Tortillos, and sprinkle in some hot sauce to enjoy that tingling sensation of spice as you satisfy your hunger for delicious chow.

Explore your creativity at home by trying these exciting Granny Goose Tortillos snack recipes. Made from real corn ingredients, this authentic stoneground-made snack can be enjoyed on its own and can even go well with ingredients that you can easily find at home.