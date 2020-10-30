Make way for the return of the Jollibee Champ!

From L-R: Amazing Aloha Champ, Bacon Champ, Champ

The Jollibee Champ is finally back! After being phased out from the menu in January this year, the classic Champ, made with 100% pure beef, 1/3 lb langhap-sarap patty, with cheese, lettuce and tomato, makes a grand return with two new exciting variants that are sure to satisfy what loyal fans have been waiting for.

The new Bacon Champ makes everyone’s favorite Champ even better with two strips of bacon. Meanwhile, the new Amazing Aloha Champ turns the classic Champ into a sweet-savory burger with honey mustard dressing and two juicy pineapple rings.

We’re very happy to bring back a product that has received so much clamor from its loyal fans. The return of the Jollibee Champ is a result of the passionate clamor for everyone’s favorite langhap-sarap BIG burger made even better with two new variants to satisfy more cravings for different flavors,” says Cathleen Capati, Jollibee AVP for Bestsellers category.

The Jollibee Champ burgers will land on select 324 Jollibee stores across the country starting October 30, 2020. The classic Champ is available solo starting at Php150, while the Bacon Champ and Amazing Aloha Champ are at Php185 and Php199, respectively.

Have your favorite Jollibee Champ burger safely delivered to you via the Jollibee Delivery App, JollibeeDelivery.com, #87000, GrabFood, foodpanda, and LalaFood! Also available in Drive-Thru and Take Out counters at select Jollibee stores. For a list of stores, you may visit www.facebook.com/notes/jollibee/champ-stores/3387883211259780/.

