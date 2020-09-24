Make your health the top priority while you’re young

When we are young, we feel invincible and insusceptible to getting sick. Often, it is during our youth when we pick up most of our bad habits on health—the poor diet, the lack of exercise—turning a blind eye on the fact that these habits will come back in the future to haunt us in the form of diseases. Medical expenses are the last things in our minds, too. We put off getting health insurance, thinking it is expensive and such a hassle to buy.

But today, we are faced with many health risks. Aside from the ongoing global pandemic, the risk of other deadly diseases such as cancer and heart attack is still very much prevalent. According to the Department of Health, 16 people are diagnosed with cancer every hour and 236 die of cancer every day, while 276 die of heart disease and 240 die of stroke every day. These are diseases that one can also catch at any age—even in youth!

To help Filipinos protect themselves against serious illnesses and diseases in an affordable and convenient way, AXA Philippines, one of the country’s leading insurance providers, introduces a new health insurance product providing value-for-money coverage for the top three critical illnesses which are cancer, heart attack, and stroke, and is fully available online to boot: Health Start Lite.

Health Start Lite can be easily and conveniently purchased online at home, from application to payment and policy issuance via www.axa.com.ph/healthstartlite. To guide customers through the application, AXA will also provide a live chat function for immediate inquiries soon.

“Everyone’s focus is understandably fighting COVID-19, but we should not forget about protecting ourselves against the top critical illnesses,” says Rahul Hora, AXA Philippines president and chief executive officer. “By making Health Start Lite fully available online, we are able to reach out to many Filipinos, giving them access to critical illness protection without the need for a face-to-face interaction or the need to leave the house.”

This new product is an affordable solution to help Filipinos get coverage against these health risks—at a price that’s cheaper than their daily dose of designer coffee. Health Start Lite is available for a minimum monthly payment of as low as P535 and with up to one million pesos coverage for the top three critical illnesses. Moreover, it also provides a benefit for nine minor conditions and is renewable up to age 75.

What’s more, Health Start Lite comes with life insurance coverage to benefit the customer’s loved ones. Payments can be done via credit card and can be charged monthly, quarterly, semi-annually, and annually.

With AXA’s Health Start Lite, you can easily prioritize your health from home at an affordable price.