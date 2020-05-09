PayMaya | Five Mother’s Day gifts you can easily get online even while you’re staying at home

Mother’s Day is finally here, and while we’re all on stay-at-home quarantine mode, it’s still more than possible to make your mom feel special on the day of the year that’s just for her!

With many businesses now opening online stores with delivery and cashless payments options, finding a good gift for your mom should be a breeze. Here are some hassle-free gift ideas:

1. For the movie junkie mom

If your mom loves movies, why not give her access to all her favorite films and series with a Netflix subscription? You can even set up a movie night for the entire family complete with your go-to snacks.

Subscribing to Netflix with your PayMaya virtual or physical card is easy. Buying snacks online at supermarkets like Landers Superstore and Super8 is also convenient

2. For the mom who’s the senti type

If you’re feeling a little crafty, you can also create a scrapbook for your mom. Compile photos of your favorite moments together as well as little memorabilia like theme park tickets, and use materials that are readily available at home. Include heartfelt letters from the entire family and get ready for some happy tears from your senti mom.

If you don't have art materials available, you can easily order them via National Bookstore at Lazada

3. For the foodie mom

What better way to spend a Mother's Day than with the people she loves most? Plan a nice and warm Sunday meal with the whole family at home, and have her favorite food delivered. You can order food online at restaurants like McDonald's, Goldilocks, Army Navy, Shakey's, Red Ribbon, Chowking, Burger King, Domino's Pizza, Sariwon Korean Barbecue, Soban K-Town Grill, and Sibyullee Unlimited Korean BBQ

4. For the mom who’s practical

One great way to show your love for your mom who keeps the house together is by helping out with the household expenses. Take care of groceries by ordering online, and settle her bills for her

5. For the extroverted mom

Does your mom miss all her friends and relatives? How about setting up one big video call with the whole family to greet her and her fellow moms a happy Mother's Day?

