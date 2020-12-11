Mang Inasal Take-out and Delivery Blowout runs anew from December 18 to 28, 2020

To further contribute to the Holiday vibe, Mang Inasal’s Take-out and Delivery Blowout deal makes a comeback from Dec. 18 to 28, 2020!

The Christmas treat comes in a free Mang Inasal Palabok Family Size for every takeout or delivery of Mang Inasal Chicken Inasal Family Size Large Paa or Pecho, regular or spicy. The 4-piece Paa Large Family Size is priced starting at Php360 while the 3-piece Large Pecho Family Size is sold from Php305.

With the blowout deal, you get to enjoy savings of as much as Php199.

To allow more people the chance to enjoy this Takeout and Delivery Blowout, Mang Inasal customers can buy only up to a maximum of three orders of Chicken Inasal Family Size Large meals per transaction.

The free Mang Inasal Palabok Family Size – which is good for 4 -5 people – has also been well received since its launch. This merienda staple of noodles in thick rich sauce, seasoned with chopped spring onions, slices of hard-boiled egg, chicharon bits, meaty pork and tinapa seemed to have addressed the cravings of a growing number of Mang Inasal customers.

Have your orders delivered via GrabFood, LalaFood, or FoodPanda. For takeout, go to Mang Inasal’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/MangInasalPhilippines for the list of Mang Inasal stores you can visit, or join Mang Inasal’s Viber community for more interesting deals.