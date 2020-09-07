Manila’s newest Premium Gourmet Pizza at Sheraton Manila Bay

Sheraton Manila now serving premium gourmet pizzas for takeaways.

Fresh tomatoes, specialty hand-knead doughs made of a unique blend of flour, yeasts, sugar, and oil giving a refined taste that matches the sauce and toppings, and premium choice ingredients that further accentuated the flavor in every bite. This makes Sheraton Manila Bay’s oven-baked gourmet pizzas one of the best-tasting premium pizza you can find in Manila. Crafted by the hotel’s seasoned culinary team, Gourmet Pizza is available for takeaways daily from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM and is ready for pick-up in just 45 minutes.

Guests can choose their thin-crust favorite from a tasty selection of four. These include Ricotta, Spinach & Mushroom Pizza topped with spinach, garlic and shiitake mushrooms on zesty ricotta and mozzarella cheese priced at Php 600 net, Pizza Meat Supreme topped with pepperoni, ground beef, cured bacon and ham, topped with capsicum, pineapples and shimeji mushrooms, in homemade pomodoro sauce and mozzarella cheese priced at Php 600 net, Seafood Pizza topped with herb marinated freshwater shrimp, mussels, local scallops and red squid in homemade pomodoro sauce and mozzarella cheese priced at Php 700 net, and Pizza Prosciutto di Parma topped with Parma ham, burrata cheese, fresh arugula, shaved parmesan, with fresh tomato, farm egg and olive oil priced at Php 700 net.

Indulge in these premium crusted goodness at home by calling +632 5318 0788, 09175837294, 09175837326 or email sh.mnlsb.fnb@sheraton.com.

Advance order is required. Diners shall arrange pick-up with their courier of choice. Cash and credit card payments are accepted. The hotel will strictly implement a No Mask, No Pick-up Policy and has designated a pick-up point at the hotel main entrance canopy area to ensure social distancing measure are followed and health and safety precautions are met. For a full listing of gourmet takeaways menu, please visit http://bit.ly/ccmnlsb