Manila Water Foundation responds to water needs of clinic frontliners

Manila Water Foundation (MWF) has donated 1,350 gallons of potable drinking water to courageous frontliners in 27 active branches of FamilyDOC, a chain of primary clinics with diagnostics and pharmacy, who continue to serve the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has has caused a 6-week enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.

In partnership with Healthy Family purified drinking water, MWF has deployed 10 units of 5-gallon bottles of water to each of the 27 active branches of Ayala-owned FamilyDoc in 11 cities and towns. The 10 bottles are estimated to sustain the drinking needs of the frontliners for one month.

Branches in Metro Manila include two in Pasig City, four in Taguig City, four in Parañaque, three in Las Piñas, one in Muntinlupa, four in Quezon City, one in Caloocan City, one in Valenzuela, two in Manila, two in Marikina City and three in Rizal in the towns of Taytay, Cainta and Angono. In total, 27 deployments were made with 270 bottles being deployed.

AC Health President and CEO Paolo Borromeo thanked Manila Water and Manila Water Foundation for the support extended to their frontliners. “Despite challenges on transportation, logistics, and safety, we have decided to keep our FamilyDOC clinics and Generika Franchise Stores around Metro Manila open to cater to thousands of patients – both potential COVID and non-COVID cases. Your support during this period have truly inspired us to continue on with our purpose of bringing better care closer to the communities, most especially during this period. Amidst these challenging circumstances, it is so heartwarming to see various groups coordinating to help protect our fellow Filipinos.”

Manila Water Foundation continues to help frontliners under its program, Agapay Tubig, a disaster response program that provides water relief to affected individuals and communities.

Currently, FamilyDOC has 47 active branches in Luzon serving the public in the midst of the pandemic.

FamilyDOC and Manila Water Foundation are part of the Ayala Group of Companies under AC Health and Manila Water Company respectively. Healthy Family is a bottled water business of Manila Water Total Solutions (MWTS).