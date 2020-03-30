Manila Water implements average billing due to community quarantine

0 comment

To comply with the enhanced community quarantine, Manila Water has temporarily suspended its meter reading and billing activities since March 17, 2020 until further notice. The current water bill of affected East Zone customers will be computed based on the average consumption for the past three (3) months.

Manila Water announced the implementation of this scheme out of concern for the health and safety of its customers, as well as that of its employees and service providers. This is also in support of the national government’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. The scheme is in accordance with the approved policy of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System-Regulatory Office (MWSS-RO) on the application of average billing (MWSS RO-OPP-052-03).

The company further advises that any difference versus actual consumption will be reflected and charges will be adjusted on the customers’ next bill when Manila Water resumes read-and-bill operations. Normal billing process will be observed when the government authorities officially confirm the end of the enhanced community quarantine.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

PepsiCo in Thailand first to launch campaign, accessing premium TikTok inventory via The Trade Desk platform

Team Orange 0 comments
The Trade Desk and TikTok, the leading destination for short-form mobile video, have announced a new advertising partnership covering key Asia Pacific markets. The partnership will allow advertisers to directly…

GCash’s #FightCOVID19 raises P4.5M for 7 partners

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
Experts all over the world believe that to mitigate the effects and end the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), all sectors of the society must work hand in…

Seven Spies launches debut single “Chameleon”

Team Orange 0 comments Music
Formed in London by childhood friends, Seven Spies are a three-piece band looking to infiltrate the ears of the world. Consisting of David Blomiley (vocals, guitar, piano), Olly Brown (drums,…

Natalie Shay’s new single “Owe It To You” emits raw and truly personal essence

Team Orange 0 comments Music
Natalie Shay is a 21 year old indie pop/rock artist hailing from North London. The multi award-winning musician has established an ever-growing presence, media acclaim and a loyal fanbase through…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone