Manila Water implements average billing due to community quarantine

To comply with the enhanced community quarantine, Manila Water has temporarily suspended its meter reading and billing activities since March 17, 2020 until further notice. The current water bill of affected East Zone customers will be computed based on the average consumption for the past three (3) months.

Manila Water announced the implementation of this scheme out of concern for the health and safety of its customers, as well as that of its employees and service providers. This is also in support of the national government’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. The scheme is in accordance with the approved policy of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System-Regulatory Office (MWSS-RO) on the application of average billing (MWSS RO-OPP-052-03).

The company further advises that any difference versus actual consumption will be reflected and charges will be adjusted on the customers’ next bill when Manila Water resumes read-and-bill operations. Normal billing process will be observed when the government authorities officially confirm the end of the enhanced community quarantine.