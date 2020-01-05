Manulife New Year videos to help customers achieve their 2020 resolutions in a fun way

Manulife Philippines is launching a new and fun series of videos to help customers jumpstart their New Year’s resolutions and show them how they can achieve their goals in 2020.

Making New Year’s resolutions is a time-honored tradition in which people resolve to improve themselves by starting the year afresh and leaving old habits behind. Sticking with resolutions, however, is easier said than done. Manulife’s latest video campaign takes a humorous spin on common resolutions and looks at how everyone can ensure they see them through.

“January 1, 2020 is not just the start of a new year – it also marks the beginning of a new decade. This is a good time for all of us to re-examine ourselves and start taking positive steps toward achieving both our short and long term goals.” said Melissa Henson, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Manulife Philippines.

Henson added: “Manulife Philippines has a wide range of life insurance products that can help secure a better future for Filipino families. We also have professional financial advisors you can consult with to find out which product is best suited to help you achieve your goals.”

Manulife Philippines is launching an exciting online contest to support those looking to achieve their New Year’s resolutions. All they have to do is share their 2020 New Year’s resolutions on www.manulife.com.ph. Four of the best entries will each win an insurance plan* worth Php 2 Million.

“We are thrilled to hear about your New Year’s resolutions, and we look forward to helping you take a step towards achieving your best life,” Henson said.