Manulife provides free insurance coverage to Grab and Lalamove two-wheel riders

As many parts of the country remain under enhanced community quarantine due to COVID-19, Manulife Philippines has announced that it will provide free insurance coverage worth P3 billion to more than 60,000 active two-wheel riders from Grab and Lalamove*.

Manulife Philippines recognizes the importance of delivery partners, who continue to brave the streets and serve the community during these challenging times, to help keep Filipinos safe at home. The free coverage will help protect and safeguard the riders and their families, in the event of injury or death while they are on the job.

“Delivery riders are essential in bringing necessities and important supplies safely to our doorsteps during this community quarantine,” said Richard Bates, President and CEO of Manulife Philippines. “By supporting Grab and Lalamove riders, we show our appreciation to these heroic front liners, who are keeping Filipino businesses moving and communities safe. The free insurance coverage is a token of our gratitude for their work and sacrifice.”

Online delivery companies have continued to keep the economy running in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, meeting the growing demand for contactless food delivery. Through the insurance coverage, riders will be assured that they are protected during the community quarantine’s critical period.

“As many of our kababayans are staying at home and doing their part to flatten the curve, I am humbled and grateful for the courage and dedication shown by our delivery partners even in the face of today’s unique circumstances. As they face additional risks and challenges in serving our communities, we hope that with this insurance coverage from Manulife, we are able to somehow express how much we value them,” said Brian Cu, President of Grab Philippines.

Dannah Majarocon, Managing Director of Lalamove Philippines, also added: “Our delivery riders also enable various establishments, many of them small and medium enterprises, to keep their businesses afloat by helping them reach their customers at home. By extending insurance coverage to them, we are letting them know that we are grateful for what they do, and we can take care of them when they need it most.”