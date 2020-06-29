United Maritime Training Center turns to Epson to meet its printing needs

For maritime training centers, providing an excellent learning experience for future seafarers requires relevant course designs, exceptional faculty, as well as state-of-the-art facilities and equipment. These elements will help develop the students into highly competent marine professionals who are well-prepared to face the challenges of the shipping industry.

Take it from the United Maritime Training Center (UMTC), a leading maritime educational institution situated in Manila, that provides world-class instruction and training to seafarers.

In 2017, UMTC was named Center of Excellence in maritime education by Norway-based DNV GL, a global certification body and a recognized advisor for the maritime industry, making it the 1st in the Philippines and Southeast Asia to receive this recognition. In that same year, the Golden Globe Annual Awards for Business Excellence also awarded UMTC as the best maritime training provider in the country.

“Our vision is to become a leader in maritime training and assessment. We take pride in our commitment to excellence, producing competent, competitive, and dedicated maritime professionals through our training programs,” said Engr. Donald Bautista, Managing Director of UMTC.

As a top training facility, UMTC focuses more on outcome-based learning. Most of the guidance for its trainees are coursed through printed materials like handouts and navigation charts. To ensure that these training materials are printed and delivered on time and in excellent quality, the institution turned to Epson’s printers.

“When we decided to purchase the right product for our needs, we found that Epson is the most cost-efficient as well as most environmentally friendly. It is also fast, reliable, and could deliver the quality we require,” said Clarenze Acpal, Administrator of UMTC.

Among the models that UMTC uses is the SureColor T7270. Designed with engineering professionals in mind, the Epson SC-T7270 is a large format technical printer that enables users to print with quality and precision. Powered by Epson’s proprietary PrecisionCore technology, it delivers accurate line placements, ensuring that the charts, blueprints, and graphics reflect all the necessary details.

“Epson printers help us so much in providing charts and handouts for our trainees. What I like about Epson T7270 are its features, such as its speed, the quality of printouts, and its auto-cutting capability. When it comes to quality, the printouts remain vibrant. Thanks to that, our trainees can use the charts for a longer period,” said Donald Peter Vicente, Support Service Associate of UMTC.

Aside from the SureColor T7270, UMTC also utilizes Epson’s WF-C20590 line head inkjet printer to produce training modules and to archive course assessments.

For Jomaila Guevarra, Support Service Associate of UMTC, this printer makes her job a lot easier because it was built for high volume printing jobs. “My favorite feature of the printer is the auto-stapling. Once I set up a print queue, the print will come out fast and auto-staple at the same time. You do not need to check it while it is printing. It has high-quality print and is not time-consuming,” she added.

With its capacity to deliver high-volume print requirements efficiently, the WorkForce C20590 line head inkjet printer is not only built for business but also for the environment. Versus laser printers, the WorkForce Enterprise’s simple yet superior technology produces minimum environmental impact.

Laser printing typically employs a complex process which uses heat and pressure. Inkjet printing, in contrast, involves only three stages, but heat is still used as the ink undergoes thermal ejection. On the other hand, most of Epson inkjet printers, such as the Epson WorkForce C20590, stand out from the rest with its next-generation PrecisionCore printhead technology. It is an advanced form of its proprietary Micro Piezo technology, which is considered as the backbone of every Epson inkjet printing system.

Micro Piezo printheads eject droplets of ink via mechanical pressure without requiring any heat, which separates Epson’s technology from all the other thermal inkjet systems. The mechanical pressure is created when piezoelectric elements in the printheads contract in response to an applied voltage. This Heat-Free Technology also serves as a common platform for all Epson inkjet printers, whether for the home or office.

With the reliable, fast, and high-quality printing, as well as the cost-efficiency and eco-friendly features of Epson printers, UMTC can now meet the demands for printed materials for their day-to-day operations. According to Engr. Bautista, integrating these Epson printers in their systems also helped bring the institution closer to its vision, which is to become the world’s leader in maritime training and assessment.