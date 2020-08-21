Mark Read celebrates the coming out of a dark place with brand new single “Smile Again”

After the successful release of the lockdown inspired song Where Were You (When the World Stopped) in May 2020, Mark Read of the UK/ Norwegian band A1 launches his follow up single Smile Again on digital music platforms.

Co-written with legendary British songwriter Russ Ballard (“Since You’ve Been Gone”, “God Gave Rock & Roll to You”) Arno Spires and Christian Ballard (Alicia Keys, Christina Aguilera)

This empowering upbeat track with its uplifting Tropical House vibes and inspirational lyrics, celebrates the coming out of a dark place and facing the world again with a smile.

According to Mark, “Smile Again” is a positive song which was actually conceived and partially written a number of years ago, when he was a full time songwriter, writing for different artists. At that time, his female friend was going through a really difficult phase in her life and it was also around that time when people really started opening up about mental health and challenging it as a taboo subject, which shouldn’t be the case. It’s good thing that people are opening up much more today than ever before, and they’re being more supportive to each other in difficult times. This was the inspiration behind the song then, and it applies even more so now.

When asked if “Smile Again” will be a source of hope, solace and source of support to listeners out there, Mark replied “100%! As I get older I feel making music is less about selling albums and having number 1 hits and more about connecting with people. Over the years I’ve had so many amazing messages saying how our songs helped them through difficult times and that really is the power of music and what I feel I’m on this earth for, whether it’s with thought provoking or fun uplifting songs that make you want to smile and dance.”

The message of the song has indeed triggered the brilliant #SmileAgainChallenge idea as fans on social media from all over the world have been posting smiley photos and nominating friends and family members they would like to see Smile Again. This is how they show their love and support for the new song. Likewise, hundreds of people are already using the border for their social media DP.