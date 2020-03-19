Marq Dollentes spreads his wings with ‘Lipad’

For the longest time, Marq Dollentes has lived just outside the spotlight. Although he’s well-known in showbiz circles as a Creative Associate for Pop Diva Kuh Ledesma, most people don’t know that Marq is also quite a talented performer. But that’s set to change with the release of his new solo single, the uplifting “Lipad.”

“I can’t remember when I started singing, because I’ve always loved to sing. When I was in college, my roommates—who I’m still great friends with, by the way—would get so annoyed with me because I’d sing so early in the morning. Not just in the shower, but everywhere,” laughs Marq.

Aside from OPM stalwarts Gary Valenciano, Kuh and Martin Nievera, he was inspired by Ed Sheeran, Justin Timberlake, Madonna, Mariah Carey, Maxwell, Michael Jackson, the Weeknd, and Whitney Houston. Marq also loves listening to bands like OneRepublic and the Script.

“I would say it’s generally pop with some Broadway, R&B, rock, and soul thrown in for good measure,” Marq says of his musical influences. “I love music in general, so you’ll be able to hear a little bit of everything in my own music.”

Marq wrote “Lipad” with his friends Ajit Hardasani and Joseph Piamonte, the latter of whom plays keyboards for Marq’s band Celestial Hearts. He says he came up with the lyrics on his own and worked on the melody with Ajit and Joseph.

“This song describes where I am in my life right now. It took me a while to find my own voice as a solo artist and I wanted to let others in on my journey through a song. Although I’ve done so many songs before, this is the first one where I feel most authentic musically and vocally. When I worked on ‘Lipad,’ I didn’t feel like I was boxed in by a particular genre. I was really able to be who I am,” Marq says.

He collaborated with Jodar Media for the music video. At first, Marq’s idea for it was to tell a simple story of a little boy wanting to fly a paper plane and getting bullied. After many discussions with his team, the video eventually spawned another story of a woman in despair after her lover left her.

“It’s a story of inspiration and victory,” Marq says. “We shot in different out-of-town locations like Paradise Ranch in Pampanga and discovered a few amazing actors, like Filipino-American Antoinette Ellis. We also got the chance to make friends with Aeta children.”

Marq loves Celestial Hearts and working with the Pop Diva, but spreading his wings as a solo artist is something he has always dreamed of doing.

“Honestly, I enjoy being onstage with my band Celestial Hearts because of the collective energy. I love the collaboration that happens when you perform with a band and you become one entity. But I also enjoy going it alone because it’s a different kind of rush,” he explains.

He hopes that “Lipad” will inspire those who want to make music too.

“My desire is to share this song with a large audience in the hope that it can touch hearts and inspire people to go for their dreams, and to keep going no matter what. I’ve been writing and singing songs for a while, but it seems that ‘Lipad’ has it’s own energy and force. I’m just here to enjoy the ride without too many expectations. I’m just going to put it in God’s hands and allow Him to let it fly.”

Those interested can contribute to the promotional campaign for “Lipad” by going to https://www.airfunding.net/project/64028. Fifty percent of what’s raised will be donated to the Kool Aeta Farm, a livelihood program for our Aeta and non-Aeta brothers and sisters, to help it mount a music camp for children in April 2020.