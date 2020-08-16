Master the art of clarity with the new vivo X50 and TWS earphones

In these uncharted and uncertain, yet fast-paced times, vivo, the leading global technology company, is set to release three new products that are sure to help young professionals master the art of clarity and navigate their day-to-day responsibilities all while matching any and every style.

With the new vivo X50 and X50 Pro and its unique camera innovation which allows users to capture perfect photos despite continuous movement, the latest additions to the X-series will be the perfect phone for young professionals who are always on-the move.

The X50 and X50 Pro is also the premier phone for young visionaries who work at any time of the day with its extreme zoom capability and super night mode.

vivo will also be releasing their True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones which produces the clearest and most crisp sound quality with utmost convenience, perfect for the demanding and busy lifestyle in the new normal.

Along with mastering the art of clarity, for its latest campaign, vivo will attempt to define what it means to be mobile these days by revealing an exciting partnership which will put their latest innovations to the test and prove that the X50, X50 Pro, and the TWS earphones are the best tools for today’s times.