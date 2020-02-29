Matteo Guidicelli, Kuya Kim Atienza, go for more with Santé

Santé, a provider of premier organic health and wellness products and services, formally introduced celebrity fitspiration Matteo Guidicelli, as its newest ambassador, alongside TV host and weatherman Kuya Kim Atienza, recently at the Marco Polo Ortigas Manila in Pasig City.

According to Santé CEO Joey Marcelo, 2020 will be an exciting year for the brand, especially with the addition of Guidicelli to its roster of brand ambassadors.

“Aside from being an actor, singer, and a triathlete, Matteo embodies healthy living. As a company, this is what we, at Santé, are passionate about. We are glad and excited to welcome Matteo to the Santé family and, we hope that he will serve as a true fitspiration for everyone,” Marcelo added.

As an actor, model, member of the armed forces, businessman, and triathlete, he knows how important it is for him to stay healthy so he could live more and do more things in life. And because there are so many exciting developments to his career and personal life this year, the need to stay healthy so he could enjoy the journey has become even more important to him. Matteo Guidicelli also expressed his excitement, especially that he has known Santé as a brand that promotes a healthier and more active lifestyle.

“Ever since I started joining triathlons, I have seen and raced along with the Santé Barley TriTeam, Kuya Kim, and Sir Joey. I also have always dreamed of being part of the Santé family,” added Matteo. “Santé, as a brand, also just talks about the importance of living a healthy and active lifestyle. It is very positive. And so, I am excited and honored to represent the brand.”

Kuya Kim, on the other hand, is also ecstatic about Matteo, joining him as a Santé ambassador. “I, personally, know Matteo and his family. When he gets into something, he’s really into it. He lives a healthy lifestyle and is a good person. He’s a good son and a good husband-to-be and, he’s highly principled. I am so honored to be doing this endeavor with him,” he said.

Kuya Kim Atienza has been Sante’s ambassador for ten years. He said that he started taking Santé Barley, the company’s flagship product, a few years ago, after learning about the health benefits of organic barley grass. Indeed, he credits Santé Barley as instrumental in how he has not only bounced back from ill-health, but more importantly, how he has maintained his health that has allowed him to stay healthy, be more active and live more.

“There is a saying that health is wealth. It may sound cliché because people use it all the time but, I know that through experience because I almost died twice—when I had a stroke in 2010 and when I got sick again in 2013. After those two health scares, it was embedded in my mind, and my heart, that I should be healthy not just for myself but also for my family and my God,” added Kuya Kim.

Santé Barley is made from organic pure barley grass, an effective antioxidant, rich with vitamins and minerals that not only detoxifies the body but also aids in digestive health. This product is also certified by BioGro, New Zealand’s leading organic certification agency.

Aside from Santé Barley, the company also offers other products and services that improve the quality of life of people around the world since it was founded in 2007.

“The whole Santé family is glad to welcome Matteo Guidicelli, as well as to celebrate the renewal of our partnership with Kuya Kim Atienza, who has been with us for ten years. We look forward to a stronger year as we continue encouraging everyone to live more and do more,” Marcelo added.