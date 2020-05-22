Matteo Guidicelli’s life-changing military training in iWant Documentary “Ranger G”

0 comment

iWant offers an immersive exploration of Matteo Guidicelli’s Scout Ranger training in the Philippine Army in the original documentary “Ranger G,” letting viewers in on what soldiers have to go through in order to serve the country.

Streaming on Saturday (May 23), “Ranger G” chronicles Matteo’s month-long training at Camp Pablo Tecson in Bulacan. Matteo is the first celebrity to take the course, where he pushed his mental, physical, and emotional strength to the limit and learned the value of brotherhood.

One of the hardest military trainings in the world, the Scout Ranger orientation course focuses on anti-guerilla jungle warfare, raids, close quarters combat, and urban warfare. In order to complete his training, Matteo had to endure intense physical workouts, military hazing, and torture simulation.

In this constant battle of pain and exhaustion, not only was Matteo’s physical strength put to the test but also his mental toughness. “I thought I was physically prepared… but it’s overwhelming when people command you,” he shares.

Although the path to becoming a soldier is not easy, Matteo persevered to overcome these obstacles as he wanted to fulfill his father’s dream for him – to become a soldier.

Highlighting spirit, skill, and stamina, “Ranger G” serves as an eye-opener to the death-defying job of soldiers as only the best of the best survive the elite force training, and how they put their lives on the line for one another.

Directed by Ver Jacinto and written by Jayson Bernard Santos, “Ranger G” is an iWant exclusive documentary acquired from Viva Films.

Witness Matteo’s life-changing journey in “Ranger G,” which streams for free this (Saturday) May 23 on the iWant app (iOS and Android) or on iwant.ph.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

TALA loses ‘control’ in comeback single

Team Orange 0 comments
R&B-Pop performer TALA is ready to make her 2020 music comeback with her newest single “control.” The young singer-songwriter shows a new facet of her musical talent, as she explores…

Acer launches online store with free delivery at any point in the Philippines for every purchase

Team Orange 0 comments Business
The Covid-19 pandemic has strongly impacted the retail market globally. This unprecedented event forced consumers to accomplish school and office work at home. Students are now taking classes and examinations…

Caltex opens more stations to serve returning cargo and public transport as economy slowly stirs

Team Orange 0 comments Business
As the government allows more businesses to open, cargo and public transport are slowly returning to the country’s roads. Caltex, marketed by Chevron Philippines Inc. (CPI), has been and will…

realme Philippines to launch six camera 90Hz display realme 6 Pro, brings new level of experience

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Following the successful launch of the realme 6i, lifestyle partner of the youth realme Philippines is gearing up to introduce the much-awaited realme 6 Pro on May 27. Elevating user…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone