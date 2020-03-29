Max’s Group Launches ‘Pledge A Plate’ Online Meal Donations for COVID-19 Medical Frontliners

In support of the hardworking medical practitioners leading the country’s fight against COVID-19, Max’s Group, Inc. (MGI) has introduced an online meal donation platform called “Pledge A Plate.” This aims to provide hot, filling meals to the brave men and women working tirelessly, across different partner hospitals in Metro Manila, to flatten the curve.

While store operations remain paused, the largest casual dining operator in the Philippines, with its roster of well-loved brands that includes Max’s Restaurant, Yellow Cab Pizza Co., Pancake House, Krispy Kreme, Teriyaki Boy, Jamba Juice, Sizzin’ Steak, and Dencio’s, will now begin to prepare pledged meals collected through its converted online delivery portal. Every P90.00 meal donation will feed one frontliner a fresh, hearty meal.

Let’s beat this crisis together. To #PledgeAPlateWithMGI, visit www.maxsgroupdelivers.com. Details on the meals to be delivered, the list of partner hospitals, and payment options are also available on the site. Donations will be open until April 12, 2020.

