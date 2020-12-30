Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber reunite in ‘Princess DayaReese’

0 comment

Finally, the moment that we all have been waiting for has come and that is for year 2020 to end. And this New Year’s Day, 1.1 (January 1), Star Cinema brings a new movie to accompany us as we start the year 2021 right, the movie ‘Princess DayaReese.’

Starring Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber or popularly known as ‘MayWard,’ the film tells the story of Reese (Maymay) who dreams of living like a royalty and opportunity arrives in the form of Princess Ulap (also played by Maymay), a runaway princess from Oro Kingdom who looks exactly like her.

Switching places for 40 days in exchange of gold, Reese flies to Ulap’s kingdom where she meets Caleb (Edward), a young and determined reporter who is set to find the truth about the kingdom. The road to happily ever after becomes bumpy when the man in search for truth begins to fall in love with the fake princess.

Will a cheater like Reese be able to win the hearts of the people of Oro and ultimately, Caleb’s? Will she be given a chance to restart and find her true self?

 

Helmed by Barry Gonzalez, ‘Princess DayaReese’ is a film about new beginnings, new chances, and new learnings. It serves as the reunion film project of Maymay, Edward, and Direk Barry, after the Metro Manila Film Festival 2018 hit entry ‘Fantastica.’

Joining Maymay and Edward in the cast are Miko Penaloza, Big Mac Andaya, Takuhei Kaneko, Gold Azeron, Neil Coleta, Iggy Boy Flores, Alora Sasam, Christine Samson, Chie Filomeno, Pepe Herrera, Epy Quizon, and Rise Artists Studio’s CJ Salonga, with the special participation of Snooky Serna.

‘Princess DayaReese’ streams worldwide beginning 1.1 (January 1, 2021) on ktx.ph, iWant TFC, TFC IPTV, Cignal pay-per-view, and SKY pay-per-view. As early as now, you may add to cart your tickets for only Php150.00 each.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Prepare your holiday feast with more ease using Beko cookers

Team Orange 0 comments
Our kitchen is the busiest part of the house during the holidays, when food is always special. Whether you’re preparing food for a family of two or eight, the Beko…

Celebrate love in the New Year with these new BL shows

Team Orange 0 comments Movies
If there is one thing that everyone looks for, it’s a good story. If it’s a love story, that is even better. As we already know, love can come in…

Fate brings Adrian Lindayag & Keann Johnson together in “The Boy Foretold By The Stars”

Team Orange 0 comments Movies
Adrian Lindayag and Keann Johnson, two of the most talented rising stars in the country today, play the leads in the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2020 romantic comedy “The…

HOPELINE 24/7 mental health support now in HealthNow app

Team Orange 0 comments Events
As mental health issues rise due to isolation, fear, and worries that accompany the current pandemic, it becomes necessary to make it easier for the public to access mental health…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone