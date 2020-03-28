McDonald’s is committing 50,000 meals to be served through ‘McDo Kindness Kitchen’

Recognizing the selfless efforts of frontliners and the support needed by marginalized communities, Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), the charity of choice of McDonald’s Philippines opens the McDo Kindness Kitchen. For this program, McDonald’s Philippines pledges 50,000 meals to be served for medical health workers, police, LGU volunteers, government agencies and local communities.

 

Through McDo Kindness Kitchen, select restaurants of the QSR giant, dedicate the operations of their kitchens to prepare the meals of beneficiaries. Each McDo Kindness Kitchen produces 1,500 meals a day, prepared by restaurant crew and managers, and employee volunteers. Partner companies and institutions support the charity program in the mobilization and distribution of meals.

We continue to reinforce our commitment to make a difference in the lives of Filipinos by providing aid to Filipinos in need during this very challenging time” RMHC Executive Director Marie Angeles shared. “We also want to thank our partner companies, such as the ABS-CBN Foundation, Coca- Cola, and Angkas for providing transportation to distribute the meals,” Angeles added.

RMHC now accepts cash donations from individual and corporate donors who wish to support McDo Kindness Kitchen. By donating, one can cover costs for a meal worth 50 pesos per person; these meals are offered at cost.

McDonald’s ABS-CBN was activated as the first McDo Kindness Kitchen last March 20 for ABS-CBN Foundation’ Pantawid ng Pag-ibig program. Together, over 17,000 meals have already been served to different communities. There are three other McDo Kindness Kitchen operating in Las Pinas, Cebu Escario and Makati.

Since the announcement of the enhanced community quarantine, McDonald’s Philippines and RMHC have started supporting healthcare workers and other frontliners. Since March 15, more than 30,000 meals have been distributed to 40 hospitals and beneficiaries of local government offices within Metro Manila and Mindanao. Continuous support is being provided through the efforts of the company and its charity of choice as the distribution of meals is also extended to various communities that lack access to food.

Help provide meals for more frontliners and families in need. Donate now via online or bank deposit. Details at rmhc.org.pg/donate

