McDonald’s kickstarts 2020 with back-to-back MOA signing with Antipolo, Caloocan

In its bid to provide more equal employment opportunities across the country, McDonald’s Philippines opens a new year having recently forged partnerships with the local government units of Antipolo and Caloocan, reinforcing its alternative workforce program for senior citizens (SCs) and people with disabilities (PWDs).

As the quick service giant pushes for diversity and inclusion in the workplace, McDonald’s Philippines commits to employ SCs and PWDs in its restaurants in both cities. The program will provide them the opportunity to earn while learning new skills and undergo the same world-class training which the company provides all its directly-hired employees.

“McDonald’s Philippines has been a partner of communities in championing fair and equal employment opportunities that would allow people to grow and develop. Naniniwala kami sa kakayahan ng mga senior citizens and PWDs. With their skills and commitment, we believe that they will positively contribute to our operations at mabigyan ng inspirasyon ang aming employees,” says Chona Torre, Senior Vice President of Human Capital Group, McDonald’s Philippines.

Aside from the training program approved by the Public Employment Service Office (PESO) and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) of the city, qualified applicants are also entitled to a compensation equal to the prevailing minimum wage, and benefits such as pro-rated 13th month pay, free meals, uniforms, and life insurance to be secured by the company.

Under the agreement, hired SCs and PWDs will be assigned to perform tasks such as being an order presenter, drink drawer, table manager and overall guest relations. SCs will be assigned work for not more than four hours per day for five days a week, with shifts set from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM. PWDs on the other hand, can work with regular shift schedules.

Since its pilot started in the city of Manila in Q4 of 2019, McDonald’s Philippines has rolled out the alternative workforce program to other cities such as Pasig, Pasay, Antipolo, and Caloocan, where close to 65 hired SCs and PWDs were deployed to stores in 2019 and is targeting to hire at least 300 more this 2020. McDonald’s Philippines is looking forward to roll out the program to more cities in the country, along with its other efforts in championing youth employability.