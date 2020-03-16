MEGA magazine featuring Nadine Lustre’s Brazil photos now in Vivo stores

0 comment

If you haven’t seen it yet—though that would be unlikely—Nadine Lustre recently turned Brazil’s streets into her own private runway for an exclusive photo shoot with MEGA Magazine and Vivo Philippines.

The glamorous shoot, with the theme “Break Free in Brazil”, featured the young celebrity strolling through the colourful and carefree city, sporting the stylish Vivo S1 Pro.

While some photos from the shoot have already made the rounds on social media, there are still plenty more to see in the Making Mega supplementary magazine, now available for reading in selected Vivo concept stores and kiosks.

Those who will purchase the S1 Pro at participating Vivo stores in SM North, SM Megamall, SM Fairview, SM Sucat, and Market! Market! can also take home their own copy of the limited-edition magazine while stocks last.

So, what are you waiting for? Head to the nearest Vivo concept store or kiosk and get your hands on the Making Mega magazine today.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

