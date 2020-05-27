Melanie C releases club-centric “Blame It On Me” single + music video

Melanie C has dropped her new single and music video for ‘Blame It On Me‘.

Directed by Sylvie Weber, who also did her last two music videos, ‘High Heels‘ and ‘Who I Am‘, features Melanie C kicking ass in a video game concept.

“I had so much fun shooting the video, and can’t wait for you all to see it!” Melanie C said to her fans.

Why don’t you just blame it on me again? / Wide awake but you’re sound asleep again / If it works for you then I’ll take the heat again / Running outta people you can call your friend / So why don’t you just blame it on me?” she sings on the track.

Aside from finishing her upcoming 8th studio album, Melanie is currently busy doing loads of online promotion, interviews and live chat amid lockdown.

Speaking about the album, the 46-year-old Spice Girl (a.k.a. Sporty Spice) said, “It didn’t feel appropriate for me to try to sell something right now, but the fans have been waiting for a song for ages and I love it.”

I’m so proud of it. I’m so excited about my new music and don’t want it to disappear without a trace, which it could very well do in this situation.”

 

🎧 Listen to ‘Blame It On Me‘ on:

▶️ Spotify: http://melan.ie/blame-it-on-meIN/spotify
▶️ Apple Music: http://melan.ie/blame-it-on-meIN/applemusic
▶️ Deezer: http://melan.ie/blame-it-on-meIN/deezer

Melanie C’s last album “Version of Me” was released in 2016.

 

Jeman Villanueva

Add me on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/jeman1978 Follow me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/#!/jemanorange (@jemanorange)

