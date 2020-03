Melanie Chisholm (a.k.a. Sporty Spice, Melanie C or Mel C) has released her brand new single “Who I Am”.

“This is very personal song to me and it’s exciting and scary to share it with the world. I hope you all love it as much as I do!“, says Melanie C.

You can now stream “Who I Am” on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, and other music online services.