Memorial Lots now a valued investment for Overseas Filipino Workers

Few people embody the intrepid Pinoy spirit more than Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs). Hard-working and selfless, they are rightly held up as the country’s modern-day heroes as they boldly venture out into the world to work so their families can thrive. For decades now, their singular drive to provide for their loved ones has significantly contributed to the country’s economic growth in terms of huge dollar remittances.

The Philippine Statistics Association reports that roughly 2.2 million OFWs worked abroad during the period of April to September 2019. The Philippine government advised these OFWs to save their hard-earned money—or even better, to invest this in their provinces until such time when they can come home and retire. Doing so would help secure their families future and at the same time stimulate the economy of cities and towns outside the Metro.

Recent surveys now reveal that OFWs are indeed looking into solid investments in the Philippines that will provide passive income as they continue to toil abroad. There are several options for OFWs in this regard: treasury bonds, mutual funds, real estate, franchise businesses, stocks, and many more.

However, one of the most stable and lucrative avenues is investing in properties that show robust value appreciation over the long term. With lower bank rates due to the pandemic and the foreseeable economic upturn, finance specialists regard memorial lots as a good place to start, particularly if these are from a highly trusted real estate developer like Golden Haven Memorial Parks.

Golden Haven, a well-established memorial developer in the Philippines, is present in more than 30 major cities across the country, empowering OFWs from the provinces to build a legacy in their hometowns. With memorial lots gaining close to 20 percent annual value appreciation, OFWs, who comprise ten percent of Golden Havens investors, are now earning from their assets that, as of this time, range from Php 53,000.00 for a single lawn lot up to Php 10 Million for mausoleums.

Investors may also benefit from a plan that includes long-term maintenance, wherein funds are used for the property and for overall maintenance of the park.

To date, Golden Haven is making it easy even for immigrants and residents from other countries to invest in memorial lots. With online services available through their official website—fast-tracking transactions, they only need two valid IDs to start the process.

Finally, Golden Haven provides different payment schemes and options that suit starting investors. And once full payment for the plan has been made, perpetual ownership is granted to them.

Red Rosales, COO of Golden Haven, is understandably upbeat about all these. Although he acknowledges that OFWs have numerous choices for investing their hard-earned wages, Rosales asserts that investing in Golden Haven memorial lots as the Philippines moves toward economic recovery is the safest and wisest option. “We have consistently shown a healthy appreciation in value over the years. And for OFWs who want to ride on the momentum, Golden Haven is the way to go.”

Golden Haven is a subsidiary of publicly listed Golden Bria Holdings Inc., currently positioned as one of the largest real estate companies in the country in terms of market capitalization valued at more than 200 billion pesos.