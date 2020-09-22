MERALCO aids Caviteños with reliable power supply to Imus COVID-19 Treatment Center

Meralco crews work round-the clock to provide safe, adequate, and reliable supply of electricity to United Imus Doctors Inc., one of Cavite’s COVID-19 treatment facilities located in the city of Imus.

The project involves the upgrading of metering facilities, installation of two concrete poles, and replacement of two 75-kVA distribution transformers with three 250-kVA distribution transformers.

Powering COVID-19 quarantine and treatment facilities within its franchise area is one of Meralco’s priority projects this year, as the company continues its relentless support to the government and to the private sector in the fight against COVID-19.

