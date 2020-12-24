Meralco announces lower electricity prices this holiday season

0 comment

Meralco continues to lower power rates toward the end of the year as the overall rate for a typical household decreased by P0.0352/kWh to P8.4753/kWh this December.

This is equivalent to a decrease of around P7 in the total bill of residential customers consuming 200 kWh.

This month’s overall rate is also a net rate reduction of P1.3870/kWh, equivalent to bill reduction of more than P277 for a 200-kWh household, since the start of the year. It is also the second lowest overall power rate since September 2017.

MERALCO continues to serve during GCQ

Customers may visit their nearest Meralco Business Center, which will keep its doors open during the General Community Quarantine (GCQ), and accept service applications, payments, and other transactions.

As featured on this month’s Meralco Advisory, Meralco has also made paying the monthly electricity bill even more convenient, as only the Customer Account Number or CAN—which is printed on the bill—is needed during payment.

Strict safety measures such as the “No Mask, No Entry” rule, Social Distancing, and Temperature Check continue to be implemented. Frontliners are available and ready, but strictly follow Social Distancing guidelines. Visitors can rest assured that these frontliners have passed the rapid COVID-19 testing authorized by the Pasig City Health Office. There are also acrylic barriers set up in the Meralco branches to protect both the customer and the frontliner.

However, for maximum safety and convenience, Meralco still encourages customers to use Meralco Online to transact from the safety of their homes. Multiple options for transactions have also been offered by the distribution utility, including the Meralco Mobile App via https://onelink.to/meralcomobile, Meralco Online via www.Meralco.com.ph, and the Meralco authorized payment channels at bit.ly/MeralcoPaymentPartners.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

To-Dos in Araneta City this long Christmas weekend

Team Orange 0 comments
Are you spending Christmas in Metro Manila? Join us at Araneta City, and let us fill you up with the warmth of the Yuletide season for the long weekend ahead.…

Get Inspired, Relax and Unwind With the Latest Movies and Series with Globe and Netflix

Team Orange 0 comments Movies
Unlike before, we cannot just head to the mall to stroll, shop, or watch movies at the cinemas whenever we feel bored at home. As a matter of fact, our…

Jim Beam brings holiday cheer to BGC with a giant Christmas tree

Team Orange 0 comments Events
To celebrate the holiday festivities, Jim Beam has installed a magnificent giant Christmas tree in BGC High Street – Open Space, Taguig City. Starting December 16, 2020 until January 16,…

Rock and Roll Your Way to the New Year: Join MSI’s Virtual Yearend Concert Party

Team Orange 0 comments Concerts
MSI, a world leader in producing high performance and innovative laptop, will be hosting a free virtual concert as a special treat to close this year and to welcome 2021.…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone