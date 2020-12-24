Meralco announces lower electricity prices this holiday season

Meralco continues to lower power rates toward the end of the year as the overall rate for a typical household decreased by P0.0352/kWh to P8.4753/kWh this December.

This is equivalent to a decrease of around P7 in the total bill of residential customers consuming 200 kWh.

This month’s overall rate is also a net rate reduction of P1.3870/kWh, equivalent to bill reduction of more than P277 for a 200-kWh household, since the start of the year. It is also the second lowest overall power rate since September 2017.

MERALCO continues to serve during GCQ

Customers may visit their nearest Meralco Business Center, which will keep its doors open during the General Community Quarantine (GCQ), and accept service applications, payments, and other transactions.

As featured on this month’s Meralco Advisory, Meralco has also made paying the monthly electricity bill even more convenient, as only the Customer Account Number or CAN—which is printed on the bill—is needed during payment.

Strict safety measures such as the “No Mask, No Entry” rule, Social Distancing, and Temperature Check continue to be implemented. Frontliners are available and ready, but strictly follow Social Distancing guidelines. Visitors can rest assured that these frontliners have passed the rapid COVID-19 testing authorized by the Pasig City Health Office. There are also acrylic barriers set up in the Meralco branches to protect both the customer and the frontliner.

However, for maximum safety and convenience, Meralco still encourages customers to use Meralco Online to transact from the safety of their homes. Multiple options for transactions have also been offered by the distribution utility, including the Meralco Mobile App via https://onelink.to/meralcomobile, Meralco Online via www.Meralco.com.ph, and the Meralco authorized payment channels at bit.ly/MeralcoPaymentPartners.