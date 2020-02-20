Good news! Meralco announces power rate decrease for February 2020!

0 comment

Good news! Here’s an interesting information on how low our power rates are!

For the second month in a row, the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) announced a decrease in power rates for February.

The overall rate for a typical household consuming 200kWh decreased by P0.59 to P8.86 per kilowatt hour (kWh), its lowest level in two years, from last month’s P9.45 per kWh. Such a household will see a decrease of around P118 for their total electricity bill this month.

The reduction is mainly due to a lower generation charge after the implementation of new Power Supply Agreements (PSAs) starting last December 26.

The back-to-back rate decreases to start the year total to P1.00 per kWh and goes against the usual trend of February rates increasing, as seen in the previous five years.

The generation charge for February decreased to P4.51 per kWh thanks to Meralco’s prudent and strategic partnerships with power suppliers and the resulting new PSAs, such as San Miguel Energy Corporation, South Premiere Power Corporation, and AC Energy, who charge a lower generation cost. Charges from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) were also lower this month.

These lower prices from the new PSAs and the WESM—which accounted for 44% of the total supply—offset the cost of power from Meralco’s Independent Power Producers and old PSAs, which increased to P5.29 per kWh.

With these new PSAs providing lower generation costs, the public can expect consistently low power bills with energy-efficient use of appliances and devices at home, allowing for a bigger budget for other household and family needs.

Energy efficiency tips for customers
As we approach the summer months, Meralco encourages its customers to continue practicing energy efficiency initiatives at home to help manage their electricity consumption, such as:

  • Such as unplugging appliances when not in use to avoid “phantom load”
  • Using the aircon at mid-setting or at 25 degrees Celsius
  • Using a power board or strip which can supply power to several appliances at once
  • Maximizing natural light during daytime
  • Keeping appliances well-maintained to ensure optimal performance.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

“Insidious: Chapter 3” director now thrills with “The Invisible Man”

Team Orange 0 comments
When the opportunity to direct The Invisible Man crash-landed into Leigh Whannell’s life, he didn’t know it was a chance to reimagine a new iteration of one of Universal Pictures’…

Join the Century Tuna Superbods 2020 Go-see!

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Do you have what it takes to be a Century Tuna Superbod? This 2020, the country’s number 1 canned tuna brand says, “Everybod can be a Superbod!,” as it enjoins…

Conduent market-leading disease surveillance and outbreak management system to fight Coronavirus

Team Orange 0 comments Health
Conduent Incorporated recently announced a version of its disease surveillance and outbreak management platform, Maven®, to securely track, manage and report on cases of the coronavirus, COVID-19, previously known as…

Chevron enhances disaster preparedness of host community with donation of mobile patrol and smartphones

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
In a partnership that started in 1954 with the inauguration of the country’s first oil refinery, Chevron Philippines Inc. (CPI) further strengthened its cooperation with its host community in Bgy.…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone