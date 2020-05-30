Meralco ensures continuous power supply to COVID-19 health centers

0 comment

Seen in the photo are Meralco crews upgrading the three (3) distribution transformers serving General Emilio Aguinaldo Memorial Hospital located at Trece Martires City in Cavite.

This is one of the many vital hospitals and COVID-19 treatment and testing centers included the Meralco priority list when it comes to providing safe, adequate, and reliable supply of electricity.

Meralco also recently announced the resumption of its Business Centers operations accepting service applications, bill payments, and other service-related inquiries starting May 7.

For more information and updates, follow the Meralco Facebook and Twitter Accounts, download and install the Meralco Online App, or call the Meralco 24/7 hotline at 16211.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Connectivity during COVID-19 is crucial, GCash CEO says

Team Orange 0 comments
The pandemic has changed virtually everything — especially the way people work. With the firm directive to “stay at home,” individuals and companies alike have come up with different schemes…

Regine Velasquez-Alcasid to hold Joy from Home free online concert on June 7

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez-Alcasid will share her talent in a free online concert—“Regine: Joy From Home”—to support the Jollibee Group’s FoodAID Coin Bank that will raise funds to provide food…

Avon is helping raise more awareness on domestic violence amid COVID-19

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
COVID-19 has forced most people to keep safe and help reduce the spread of virus by staying at home. But for many survivors of gender-based violence, being in quarantine means…

Kaspersky shares how companies can seal their data safe from this costly threat

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Three years after the headline-grabbing Wannacry ransomware wreaked havoc thousands of IT systems around the globe, data from Kaspersky for Southeast Asia (SEA) prove the threat is still present particularly…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone