Meralco ensures continuous power supply to COVID-19 health centers

Seen in the photo are Meralco crews upgrading the three (3) distribution transformers serving General Emilio Aguinaldo Memorial Hospital located at Trece Martires City in Cavite.

This is one of the many vital hospitals and COVID-19 treatment and testing centers included the Meralco priority list when it comes to providing safe, adequate, and reliable supply of electricity.

Meralco also recently announced the resumption of its Business Centers operations accepting service applications, bill payments, and other service-related inquiries starting May 7.

For more information and updates, follow the Meralco Facebook and Twitter Accounts, download and install the Meralco Online App, or call the Meralco 24/7 hotline at 16211.