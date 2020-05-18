Meralco announced reduction in power rates for the month of May 2020

The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) announced a PhP 0.25 per kilowatt hour (kWh) reduction in power rates this May. The downward adjustment this month equates to PhP 50 in total savings for a typical household consuming 200 kWh.

Meralco Public Information Office Head Joe Zaldarriaga explained that the overall rate reduction is primarily due to the invocation of the force majeure provision in its Power Supply Agreements (PSAs) during the lockdown, that had reduced fixed charges for generation capacity that would have been charged by the suppliers. Further assisting consumers this billing month, unpaid bills with due date from March 1 to May 15, 2020 (bill date from February 21 to May 6) will be converted to four equal monthly installments.

Inquiries and clarifications on their bills, customers may visit Meralco’s business centers, call its call center at 16211