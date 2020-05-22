Metrobank and GT Capital Holdings support McDonald’s Kindness Kitchen

0 comment

McDonald’s Kindness Kitchen, a program supported by Metrobank and GT Capital Holdings, distributes meals to 750 individuals in Barangay 790 in San Andres, City of Manila on April 18, 2020

Metrobank and GT Capital Holdings Inc., through the Metrobank Foundation, Inc. (MBFI) and GT Foundation, Inc. (GTFI), donated P2 million to Ronald McDonald House Charities Philippines in support of its ‘McDo Kindness Kitchen’ program aimed at providing free meals to 40,000 individuals in Metro Manila.

The first wave of distribution that ran from April 15-20 catered 9,000 individuals from the cities of Manila, Quezon, Caloocan, Muntinlupa, Navotas and the municipality of Pateros. Each location was allocated with 3,000 meals to be strategically distributed to marginalized barangays recommended by the Department of Social Welfare and Development. The program will continue to provide meals from April 21 to May 16.

The donation is part of the P200 million pledge by Metrobank and GT Capital Holdings Group in support of the efforts to combat COVID-19.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande dropped their highly anticipated new song “Rain On Me”

Team Orange 0 comments
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande dropped their first collaboration, the highly anticipated new song “Rain On Me”. “Rain On Me” is the second single from Lady Gaga’s upcoming sixth studio album Chromatica, which will be…

Matteo Guidicelli’s life-changing military training in iWant Documentary “Ranger G”

Team Orange 0 comments Movies
iWant offers an immersive exploration of Matteo Guidicelli’s Scout Ranger training in the Philippine Army in the original documentary “Ranger G,” letting viewers in on what soldiers have to go…

TALA loses ‘control’ in comeback single

Team Orange 0 comments Music
R&B-Pop performer TALA is ready to make her 2020 music comeback with her newest single “control.” The young singer-songwriter shows a new facet of her musical talent, as she explores…

Acer launches online store with free delivery at any point in the Philippines for every purchase

Team Orange 0 comments Business
The Covid-19 pandemic has strongly impacted the retail market globally. This unprecedented event forced consumers to accomplish school and office work at home. Students are now taking classes and examinations…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone