Metrobank and GT Capital Holdings support McDonald’s Kindness Kitchen

Metrobank and GT Capital Holdings Inc., through the Metrobank Foundation, Inc. (MBFI) and GT Foundation, Inc. (GTFI), donated P2 million to Ronald McDonald House Charities Philippines in support of its ‘McDo Kindness Kitchen’ program aimed at providing free meals to 40,000 individuals in Metro Manila.

The first wave of distribution that ran from April 15-20 catered 9,000 individuals from the cities of Manila, Quezon, Caloocan, Muntinlupa, Navotas and the municipality of Pateros. Each location was allocated with 3,000 meals to be strategically distributed to marginalized barangays recommended by the Department of Social Welfare and Development. The program will continue to provide meals from April 21 to May 16.

The donation is part of the P200 million pledge by Metrobank and GT Capital Holdings Group in support of the efforts to combat COVID-19.