Metrobank extends its Mobile ATM rollouts until end of June

While banks have been operational since the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ), getting to the nearest ATM machine can still be a hassle. And despite its transition to General Community Quarantine (GCQ), attending to our banking needs is still risky due to many restrictions still in place.

Last month, Metrobank brings meaningful banking closer to customers with its Metrobank Mobile ATMs roaming around select communities in Metro Manila. Customers managed to do their daily ATM transactions through the Metrobank Mobile ATMs and allows cash withdrawal, account balance inquiry, bills payment, fund transfer to Metrobank accounts, prepaid mobile reload, and checkbook request.

To continue offering convenient banking services to their clients amid quarantine, Metrobank has extended its Mobile ATM rollouts until the end of June.

All Mobile ATM units are operational from 7:30 AM to 3:30 PM every day except holidays and weekends. Social distancing and health precautions are strictly enforced. All customers are required to wear facemasks and the Mobile ATM machines are regularly disinfected. Rubbing alcohol and cloth are also available for each client’s use.

The mobile ATMs are one of the many solutions that Metrobank is implementing to make banking safe, secure, and more convenient, especially in these challenging times.

To see the schedules of the Mobile ATMs you may visit this link.