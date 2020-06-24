Metrobank extends its Mobile ATM rollouts until end of June

0 comment

While banks have been operational since the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ), getting to the nearest ATM machine can still be a hassle. And despite its transition to General Community Quarantine (GCQ), attending to our banking needs is still risky due to many restrictions still in place.

Last month, Metrobank brings meaningful banking closer to customers with its Metrobank Mobile ATMs roaming around select communities in Metro Manila. Customers managed to do their daily ATM transactions through the Metrobank Mobile ATMs and allows cash withdrawal, account balance inquiry, bills payment, fund transfer to Metrobank accounts, prepaid mobile reload, and checkbook request.

To continue offering convenient banking services to their clients amid quarantine, Metrobank has extended its Mobile ATM rollouts until the end of June.

All Mobile ATM units are operational from 7:30 AM to 3:30 PM every day except holidays and weekends. Social distancing and health precautions are strictly enforced. All customers are required to wear facemasks and the Mobile ATM machines are regularly disinfected. Rubbing alcohol and cloth are also available for each client’s use.

The mobile ATMs are one of the many solutions that Metrobank is implementing to make banking safe, secure, and more convenient, especially in these challenging times.

To see the schedules of the Mobile ATMs you may visit this link.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

SAMSUNG Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition is now up for pre-order!

Team Orange 0 comments
SAMSUNG Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition is finally up for pre-order until July 5, 2020! The device, which will be made available exclusively through Samsung’s official online store, offers BTS-themed content.…

Believing is everything. OVER THE MOON is coming to Netflix this Fall 2020

Team Orange 0 comments Movies
Fueled with determination and a passion for science, a bright young girl builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of a legendary Moon Goddess. There she…

food and more, delivered: What the ‘new normal’ would be like

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
foodpanda, the country’s on-demand food delivery service, offers a wide variety of food and groceries as Filipinos are slowly adjusting their lifestyles and daily routines to the ‘new normal”. People…

Gatorade Ion welcomes Kathryn Bernardo as its newest brand ambassador

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
No matter what we do and what we’re into, one thing that’s a must for everyone from all walks of life is the need for everyday hydration. The risks and…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone