Mi Casa | Be on a permanent holiday in Manila

Being on holiday used to mean escaping from the congestion in the city to the serenity and beauty of inviting destinations. The concept of “staycation,” however, is becoming more than just a trend. This hints that the tourism market is headed towards accommodations that keep the relaxing vibe but are closer to home.

“Staycations have not just spurred growth in market preferences for convenient and accessible lodging, but have also influenced how real estate developers are curating destination homes to meet this need,” said Federal Land, Inc. Project Development Group Head, Cherie Fernandez.

According to Fernandez, this new way of life influenced Federal Land’s Mi Casa, a Hawaiian-inspired residential development set to rise within the Metro Park township in the coveted Bay Area.

“More than providing aesthetically pleasing surroundings, we are also mindful of the deeper reason why Filipinos are wanting more and more staycations,” said Fernandez. “People are feeling more stress and pressure from so many factors than ever before, and it’s our goal to give them a home where they can recharge and simply have fun.”

The latest development among Federal Land’s signature destination homes, Mi Casa will extend to Filipinos the modernity of tropical island lifestyle at a sprawling city.

Your very own resort house at the Bay Area

Standing in close proximity to the sea, each of Mi Casa’s units will treat residents to the breathtaking view of Manila Bay, known for its iconic and serene sunsets. The one, two, and three-bedroom units are anywhere between 45.5 to 137.5 sqm in size, giving homeowners spacious and elegant living spaces.

“Mi Casa is tailored to give homeowners their very own rest house in the metro without sacrificing their cosmopolitan business lifestyle,” said Fernandez. “It can also give them a home they can retire in without necessarily giving up the advantages of living in the city.”

Apart from its cozy residential units, Mi Casa’s indoor and outdoor amenities will have the tropical vibe full of bright and colorful softscape materials.

“Mi Casa’s indoor amenities assimilates a clubhouse concept- a harmony of vacation home atmosphere with recreational facilities such as the gym, lounge and playrooms, and productivity offerings such as the library, meeting and function rooms,” said Fernandez.

The mid-rise condominium development parallels Hawaiian landscape aesthetics and its culture of community while welcoming residents with a fast-paced city life. Mi Casa is set to rise within the Federal Land’s 36-hectare, mixed-use Metro Park development. The property will stand alongside exclusive communities of resort-style condominiums, chic lifestyle hubs, and pet-friendly park.

Mi Casa will easily be accessible through multiple transportation hubs located along major thoroughfares like Diosdado Macapagal Boulevard, Metrobank Avenue, Roxas Boulevard, and EDSA. It will also stand within close proximity of recreational and entertainments hubs such as shopping malls, concert arenas, casino resorts, and major leisure districts.

Set to welcome residents upon its 2023 turnover, Fernandez notes that Mi Casa is expected to follow the strong performance of its predecessors. Federal Land’s Bay Garden Club Residences and the Six Senses Residences saw steady sales performance from their launches and are already sold out.

According to Fernandez, “The convergence of business and play at the Bay Area consistently drives the strong uptake of residential spaces in this up-and-coming district. Modern homeowners looking for a relaxing and luxurious home in a vibrant community will definitely find what they are looking for here.”

To know more about Mi Casa, visit the showroom at Le Parc Event Hall, EDSA corner D. Macapagal Blvd., Metro Park, Bay Area, Pasay City, call 0917-871-8338 or email invest@federalland.ph.