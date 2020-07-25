Give in to your Midas Favorites crispy pata, laing and banana bread cravings today

Now, you can have your Midas Favorites delivered right to your doorstep in just one click. Midas Hotel and Casino partnered with Beep by Storehub, so you can sit back and enjoy that crispy pata, laing and banana bread you’ve been craving.

To order, just go to midashotel.beepit.com to access Midas Hotel and Casino’s take-out and delivery menu. You can also scan the QR code below for a faster transaction:

Order heavenly breakfast options available from 7:00am to 9:00am, like Beef Tapa, Pork Longganisa, Daing na Bangus, Sliced Ham, Bacon, Sausages. These breakfast options are served with Garlic Rice and two eggs served either sunny-side up or scrambled. You may also opt for simple Pancake or Waffle and Congee.

Come lunch time, you can select various main dishes available from 10am to 7pm, such as Midas Fried Chicken, Sinigang na Salmon, Beef Pares, Laing, Pork or Chicken Adobo, Bicol Express, Chopsuey, Pancit Bihon or Sotanghon, Pinakbet, Lechon Kawali and Lumpiang Shanghai.

For snacks, you can order from these mouth-watering choices: Midas Pizza (Sisig), Hawaiian Pizza, Pepperoni Pizza, Pasta Carbonara, Pasta Bolognese and Pasta Marinara.

Then, for dinner, tickle your taste buds with the flavors of Japan with the Yanagi Bento A, composed of Kani Kama Salad, Wakadori Teriyaki, Ebi Butter Yaki and Gohan; the Yanagi Bento B, with Yanagi Salad, Gyuniku Teriyaki, Ebi Tempura and Gohan; Edamame; Tori Tatsuta Age; Yanagi Salad; Salmon Teriyaki; Tempura Maki; Ebi Butter (Teppanyaki); and Ebi Tempura. The Japanese menu is available from 10:00am to 7:00pm.

Explore other full-flavored entrées you can share with your friends or family at midashotel.beepit.com.