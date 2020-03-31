Miguel Odron channels vintage aesthetic in “Chevy Cruze” music video

Miguel Odron gleams in the cozy visuals of his newly launched “Chevy Cruze” music video produced under ABS-CBN Music International.

Directed by Zoopraxi Audio Video Productions, the video features warm shades and an impressive play on lighting resulting in a vintage look that matches the song’s chill vibe.

The “Idol Phillipines” finalist is grateful for his fans’ positive reactions when the “Chevy Cruze” music video premiered last week. “We did a live chat thing on YouTube during the premiere countdown, so it was really dope to see people’s comments and reactions to the video in real time as we were seeing it for the first time. It sort of felt like a party,” he shared.

Aside from his much-awaited music video launch, Miguel is thrilled that his debut track is now part of various Spotify playlists featuring OPM.

“’Chevy Cruze’ is now in the OPM Rising and Men of OPM playlists,” he enthused in an Instagram post, in addition to the Tatak Pinoy playlist on Spotify in which the song is also part of. Previously, it charted on Apple Music and Spotify’s new music playlists across East Asia and the Middle East after it dropped last February.

The track is co-produced by Tarsier Records’ Devin Lopez a.k.a. Subzylla under ABS-CBN Music International, a record label that aims to introduce the exceptional artistry of Filipinos to global audiences.

Meanwhile, Miguel teased what fans can look forward to from him after his debut release. “Most of the material I’ve got lined up is about love and the beauty and the horror of it. I went through a relationship that swept me through some of the happiest moments of my life and some of the worst,” he said.

Watch the music video of Miguel’s “Chevy Cruze” on ABS-CBN Star Music’s YouTube channel and stream the song on various digital platforms.