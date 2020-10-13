‘Plantito’ Migz Zubiri encourages horticulture to improve well-being and boost local economy

0 comment

Horticulture was among the biggest trends to sweep Filipinos over the past eight months under quarantine. Proudly labeling themselves “plantitos/plantitas,” people from different walks of life took to planting as a hobby to rid themselves of boredom, a way to spruce up their homes, and more importantly as a form of self-care given the stressful time we live in.

Senator Miguel “Migz” Zubiri

One of the “OG” (original) plantitos of this generation is Senator Miguel Zubiri, who has found a liking for plants since his younger years. Having spent a chunk of his childhood in the lush province of Bukidnon, he took interest in general agriculture, eventually taking up Agribusiness as his college major at the University of the Philippines – Los Baños.

Through the years, he has amassed a huge collection of indoor and outdoor plants, as well as trees. “[I have] probably by the thousands already, because I plant them around the farm, aside from my home. I have a particular interest in my flowering vines and trees. Right now my favorites are my New Guinea Creeper and my Bauhinia kockiana, both of which are prolific bloomers,” he says, noting, too, that his favorite places to shop for plants and seedlings are the farming communities in Calamba, Pila, and Victoria in Laguna, as well as growers in Davao, Cagayan De Oro, and Bukidnon, and the Quezon City Circle marketplace in Metro Manila.

“Plantito” Migz Zubiri personally tends to his gardens in his homes in Manila and Bukidnon. Even before horticulture became popular, Sen. Zubiri has always been passionate about plants and farming, and hopes that the sudden surge of interest from the people lasts a longer than a trend to help boost local economy further.

As a long-time horticulturist, Senator Zubiri was very pleased to hear about the “plantito/plantita” trend blowing up, especially in Metro Manila and other urban areas. “I think it’s great! It’s exciting to see so many people giving it a try, whether that means finally tending to their neglected garden or getting a small potted plant to start with. But I have to say, I hope that it becomes a permanent passion and not just a trend to be abandoned after a few months, because in all honesty, while plants make for great Instagram photos, they also take a lot of time and effort. But they are so worth it.” he says.

Aside from being a rewarding activity that benefits the environment and air quality, caring for plants at home also helps improve human well-being. For Senator Zubiri, taking care of plants can teach many things like patience and perseverance, as plants take time to really nurture and grow. “It’s very fulfilling when you finally see them bloom, when trees grow taller and grow into maturity, when you are able to propagate them through cuttings and successfully replant them.

Starting them young. As early as now, Sen. Migz Zubiri is passing on to his kids the value of farming and plant care. Not only is the propagation of plants good for the environment, it also helps individuals learn patience and perseverance, and can also help improve mental health and overall well-being.

It’s also very peaceful,” Zubiri adds, noting how relaxing it can be to be simply surrounded by greenery and breathe in the soothing scent of leaves and flowers. There is also a mutual therapeutic effect on the person and the whenever they talk to them. “In my experience, my plants bloom when I talk to them and encourage them to grow,” he says.

Having been diagnosed positive with COVID-19 a while back, Senator Zubiri also found comfort in his plants while he was recuperating. “I couldn’t get out of my quarantine room for 36 days, which was torture for me. But I think that it helped to have a garden outside my window. Looking out at the greenery helped me clear my mind and kept me from feeling claustrophobic. If I only had my walls and my TV screen to look at, I might have gone stir-crazy,” he recounts.

While planting and plant care leave countless benefits to the horticulturist, this surge in interest for verdure also made a significant impact in the country’s economy. With the pandemic halting the operations of many businesses and industries, local farmers and gardeners were able to thrive thanks to the plantitos and plantitas who took the quarantine as an opportunity to finally get into the horticulture hobby.

Some of Sen. Migz Zubiri’s favorite backyard treasures are these colorful giant gumamelas.

As a staunch advocate of the Buy Local movement, Senator Zubiri feels grateful to see the local economy, especially the farming communities, thriving amidst the pandemic. “We’re all seeing how the trend has already boosted the businesses of our local growers and sellers. What we need to do now is to try to sustain this beyond being a trend, so we can build long-term support for our plant and agri-businesses, especially those in the MSME sector. And a strong MSME sector translates to a strong national economy, since MSMEs make up 99 percent of our registered businesses,” Zubiri notes.

Learn more about the Buy Local movement and Senator Zubiri’s “plantito” adventures by following @migzzubiri on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

TV5 and Cignal TV to air PBA Bubble Games live on TV, figital and radio

Team Orange 0 comments
The country’s love for the game comes front and center this October as the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) games return LIVE via TV5, One Sports, and in high-definition via PBA…

Uniqlo #REALTALK CHAOS UT Collaboration Collection with Creative Duo of Popular London-based Brand CHAOS

Team Orange 0 comments Fashion & Brands
UNIQLO, the Japanese global apparel retailer, launches the #REALTALK CHAOS UT collaboration collection with London-based accessories and lifestyle brand CHAOS on Monday, October 12. Designed by the creative duo of…

PLDT Home Wifi Prepaid Advance now available at P1 995 for a limited time only

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
With the resumption of classes nationwide, there’s greater need for homes to be equipped with fast and reliable internet connections so students can seamlessly attend their online classes. The country’s…

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte pays tribute to sacrifices, perseverance of city’s frontliners, workers in 2nd SOCA

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte on Monday paid tribute to the perseverance and sacrifices of the city’s frontliners and other workers, saying their hard work was instrumental in gaining significant…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone