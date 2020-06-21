Millennials pursue nighttime passions, hobbies thanks to smartphones

For most people, 2020 will undoubtedly be an unforgettable year, not only because of the life-changing impact the COVID-19 pandemic has caused, but also how it has brought out the best in everyone, including millennials.

More than three months into their quarantined lives amid the new normal, millennials have discovered the perks of working from home—minus time-consuming and tiresome commute routines, they now have plenty of time and energy, especially at night, to pursue their hobbies and passions. Here are some examples:

Active living

With gyms and sports centers temporarily closed, millennials are still able to sweat it out at home, thanks to online workout programs. Yoga, boxing, and high-intensity interval training are some activities they indulge in after work. And with workout apps available in the vivo app store, millennials need not worry about doing routine exercises or plateauing anymore.

Making bread

While some people are making some “bread” out of sidelines and online freelance work, young professionals have also been making bread, literally. Ube pandesal with cheese, artisan bread, and sourdough, are just some of many creations home-bakers have been making the past few months, attributed to videos and recipes available online.

Jamming and crafting

With their powerful processors and huge memory, smartphones like the vivo V19 Neo which has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE Octa-core processor and 8GB RAM, have become digital recording studios and art canvasses which young artists use to create content—even remotely collaborating with other artists—and promote their work online.

Gaming

Gone are the days when one had to buy consoles just to play the latest games with friends. Today, smartphones’ gaming features, such as the vivo V19 Neo’s Ultra-game mode and Multi-Turbo Acceleration Technology, enable lag-free gameplay and gaming optimization,

allowing millennials to fully immerse in virtual worlds and be hooked to online games.

Capturing twilight

With plenty of subjects to shoot at home and a magnificent and ever-changing background in the night sky, millennials have discovered endless possibilities to look for art in the dark—especially with devices that can capture clear and stunning images despite low-light. Such is the vivo V19 Neo, whose super night mode and super night selfie algorithms harness a 32MP front camera and rear AI quad cameras, to reduce noise and enhance clarity in the dark

