MILO Champions IG Live Lets Parents And Kids Train Online With National Athletes

With the current COVID-19 situation forcing schools to close and summer activities to be postponed, kids have more time at home and parents are left worrying about how to keep them productive during the quarantine. To address this, MILO has launched its new online sports program, “MILO Champions IG Live,” that encourages parents to keep their kids healthy and active in the safety of their own homes.

Active kids are proven to be healthy kids. In fact, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends children aged 5-17 to accumulate at least 60 minutes of exercise daily for not just physical but also psychological health benefits which include stress relief and improved mood, stronger muscle development and motor skills, and healthy bone development. MILO supports this with the call to parents and children to “stay home, stay active, and stay healthy” during this public health emergency.

Featuring national athletes and MILO Champions Kiefer Ravena (@kieferravena15), Alyssa Valdez (alyssa_valdez2), Juan Gomez De Liaño (@juangdl9) and Javi Gomez De Liaño (@javigdl22), Pauline Lopez (@pauweenie), Mary Joy Tabal (@maryjoytabalofficial), and Coach Rio de la Cruz (@coach_rio316), MILO Champions IG Live happens every Wednesday of the month (April 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29) from 10AM to 11AM and 3PM to 4PM on the athlete’s respective Instagram accounts.

Get your kids to train like a champ with their favorite MILO Champions showing them easy-to-follow warm ups, exercises, and drills to improve their coordination, agility, and reactivity.

Kiefer and Alyssa led the first set of live trainings last April 1. The one-hour online training sessions strengthen MILO’s advocacy for sports and physical activity for children across the country.

Watch out as they will also be posting Champion Minute videos on their Instagram profiles days before each scheduled live session. These 60-second videos are aimed to teach short, effective drills for kids to improve on their sport fundamentals and remind them to participate in the upcoming MILO Champions IG Live. The MILO Champion Minute videos will also be posted on the MILO Philippines Facebook page for more parents and kids to view and try for themselves.

More exciting home-based sports programs await parents and kids later in the month. In partnership with established sports organizers in the country, MILO will introduce the MILO Sports Clinics-Online — a series of basic instructional modules led by skilled coaches and athletes in basketball (BEST Center), volleyball (BEST Center), gymnastics (Club Gymnastica), taekwondo (Philippine Taekwondo Association), and futsal (Philippine Futsal Academy). MILO and its partners bring their longstanding signature clinics, which run during the summer and year-round for select sports, to more parents and kids online, all for free!

“MILO remains committed to help parents and their children make the most out of their time at home despite these turbulent times,” says Nestlé Philippines Vice President Veronica Cruz. “It is important for us to continue providing a platform wherein parents and their kids are energized and inspired by MILO and sports, staying active and healthy, all while in the safety of their own homes.”

With these online sports programs, together with the new MILO Champion Formula that contains more milk, mas siksik pa sa Champion Energy Nutrients na PROTOMALTÒ, Iron, at Vitamins B2, B3, B6, and B12, at mas sulit dahil mas pinarami na ang isang sachet at the same suggested retail price, parents will be able to equip their kids with the right energy to remain active and healthy at home.