MILO Home Court Huddle connects parents to experts online; Championing conversation and sharing tips on holistic health of kids in the ‘new normal’

As parents and kids gear up for a new school year, they are faced with many adjustments during these challenging times. Today, online learning has become the norm; home is the new school and video conferences are the new classroom. With its commitment to nourishing champion ambitions in sports and in life, MILO is set to hold the MILO Home Court Huddle – an insightful and helpful parenting webinar to talk about the “Holistic Health of Kids sa ‘New Normal’”, tackling how today’s young champions can be physically, mentally, and emotionally well, even at home.

MILO Home Court Huddle gathers a distinguished panel of sports experts and seasoned parents to lead a discussion on the importance of staying active and healthy while at home, and how sports affects a child’s overall wellness and character formation. The event will be hosted on MILO Philippines’ official Facebook page (@milo.ph) and streamed LIVE on September 6, Sunday, starting at 7pm: https://bit.ly/MILOHomeCourtHuddle-FacebookLive.

Beyond the physical benefits of sports, there’s also the significant impact it brings to the emotional and mental well-being of kids. And with the unique circumstances faced today, this takes an even greater importance as a timely and relevant topic. Join celebrity mom and TV host Suzi Entrata-Abrera as she facilitates the conversation with MILO Champion, SEA Games Gold Medalist, and dad of two Japoy Lizardo and U.P. College of Human Kinetics – Department of Sports Science Asst. Professor and Sports Psychology Consultant Mona Adviento-Maghanoy, MAPsych.

Learn about practical tips and advice on caring for your child’s holistic health through their informative talks and inspiring testimonials. Parents can also be a part of the conversation by sending in questions and queries in the comments section during the program.

“We are looking forward to encouraging and educating more parents on the role of sports and physical activity in the overall well-being and development of a child,” says Nestlé Philippines Assistant Vice President and MILO Sports Manager Lester Castillo. Faced with unique circumstances, MILO understands the challenges facing parents today. This inspired the brand to carefully pivot our longstanding sports programs from onground to online with our partner organizations. Through the MILO Home Court campaign, we are bringing sports closer to the homes of Filipino families amid this pandemic. MILO remains unwavering as a parents’ partner in continuing kids’ champion journeys even at home.”

With the MILO Home Court Huddle, MILO sports programs, together with the new MILO Champion Formula that contains more milk, mas siksik pa sa Champion Energy Nutrients na PROTOMALT, Iron, at Vitamins B2, B3, B6, and B12, at mas sulit dahil mas pinarami na ang isang sachet at the same suggested retail price, parents will be able to equip their kids with the right energy to remain active and healthy at home.