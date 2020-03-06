Mimiyuuuh sings happy birthday for Lazada Philippines’ 8th Birthday Sale

This March, the celebration for Lazada’s 8th Birthday is on! Beginning March 4, Lazada is gearing up to elevate your shopping experience like never before with endless celebrations and limitless possibilities.

Launched on March 4, Lazada Philippines’ birthday commercial features the talented YouTube sensation and Lazada Ambassador, Mimiyuuuh, featuring her signature vocal prowess in a special “Happy Birthday” song rendition. Showcasing her quirky dance moves, the video spotlights amazing finds that you can anticipate for the upcoming Lazada Birthday Sale, happening on March 27.

Neil Trinidad, Chief Marketing Officer of Lazada Philippines said, “This year we are going beyond Lazada’s usual birthday celebration. Having Mimiyuuuh onboard for our commercial just adds that extra kick of fun and amps up the whole celebration. She embodies that spirit of joy that we want our current Lazada-natics and new Lazada users to feel when they shop during our Birthday this year, like it’s also their birthday.”

Mimiyuuuh shares about the experience, “First TVC ko with Lazada…kaya super saya ko (gano’n)!” She adds, “Out of kay rami-raming tao bakit ako pa yung pinili nila diba? Kaya sobrang thankful po talaga ako sa Lazada.

Lazada 8th Birthday Sale

Happy birthday to YOU! Yes, you! Because on Lazada's 8th Birthday Sale this MARCH27, you can shop like it's your birthday. Follow your girl Mimiyuuuh's lead and click here to find everything you want on lzd.co/Lazada8thBirthdayPh. With deals UP TO 90% OFF, what are you waiting for? Add to cart, it's a start!#Lazada8thBirthday#Lazada #HBDLazada

Posted by Lazada on Monday, March 2, 2020

Get ready to add-to-cart what your heart beats for and enjoy up to 90% off with over 8 million shopping finds! https://www.lazada.com.ph/lazada-birthday-sale

